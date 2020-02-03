The top 5 new TV shows premiering in February

caption “Hunters” source Amazon Prime Video

Every month, TV Time provides Business Insider with the five most anticipated new TV shows.

February includes Netflix’s “Locke and Key” and Amazon Prime Video’s “Hunters.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Al Pacino, fresh off of an Oscar nomination for Netflix’s “The Irishman,” is heading to Amazon Prime Video this month for its new TV series,” Hunters,” in which he leads a group of Nazi hunters in the 1970s.

Every month, Business Insider runs down the five most anticipated new shows using data from television-tracking app TV Time, derived from its millions of users around the world who use the app to track and react to what they’re watching.

Below are the five most anticipated new shows of February:

5. “Briarpatch” — USA, February 6

caption Rosario Dawson in “Briarpatch” source USA

Description: “‘Briarpatch’ follows Allegra Dill (Dawson), a dogged investigator returning to her border-town Texas home after her sister is murdered. What begins as a search for a killer turns into an all-consuming fight to bring her corrupt hometown to its knees. The season celebrates the beloved genres represented by Thomas’ book – a stylish blend of crime and pulp fiction – while updating his sense of fun, danger and place for a new generation.”

4. “For Life” — ABC, February 11

caption Nicholas Pinnock in “For Life” source ABC

Description: “Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., ‘For Life’ is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit.”

3. “Hunters” — Amazon Prime Video, February 21

caption Al Pacino in “Hunters” source Amazon Prime Video

Description: “Inspired by true events, ‘Hunters’ follows a rag-tag team of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America. And so, they do what any bad-ass vigilante squad would do: they set out on a bloody quest for revenge and justice. But they soon discover a far-reaching conspiracy and must race against time to thwart the Nazis’ new genocidal plans.”

2. “Locke and Key” — Netflix, February 7

caption “Locke and Key” source Netflix

Description: “After their dad’s murder, three siblings move with their mom to his ancestral estate, where they discover magical keys that unlock powers – and secrets.”

1. “Katy Keene” — The CW, February 6

caption Lucy Hale in “Katy Keene” source The CW

Description: “Fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger, and ‘It Girl’ Pepper Smith – as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City … together.”