The top 5 new TV shows premiering in May

caption “Space Force” source Netflix

Every month, TV Time provides Business Insider with the five most anticipated new TV shows.

May includes Netflix’s “Space Force” and DC’s “Stargirl.”

Steve Carell will return to TV comedy with “Space Force,” which debuts this month on Netflix. It’s among the most anticipated new shows of the month.

May also sees the premiere of DC's "Stargirl," which will stream on DC Universe and air on the CW network the next day, and TNT's "Snowpiercer," which is based on "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho's 2013 sci-fi thriller of the same name.

May also sees the premiere of DC’s “Stargirl,” which will stream on DC Universe and air on the CW network the next day, and TNT’s “Snowpiercer,” which is based on “Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 sci-fi thriller of the same name.

Below are the five most anticipated new shows of May:

5. “Upload” — Amazon Prime Video, May 1

Description: “From Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) comes Upload, a new sci-fi comedy. In the near future, people who are near death can be ‘uploaded’ into virtual reality environments. Cash-strapped Nora works customer service for the luxurious ‘Lakeview’ digital afterlife. When party-boy/coder Nathan’s car crashes, his girlfriend uploads him into Nora’s VR world.”

4. “Space Force” — Netflix, May 29

Description: “A four-star general begrudgingly teams up with an eccentric scientist to get the U.S. military’s newest agency – Space Force – ready for lift-off.”

3. “Hollywood” — Netflix, May 1

Description: “In post-World War II Hollywood, an ambitious group of aspiring actors and filmmakers will do almost anything to make their showbiz dreams come true.”

2. “Snowpiercer” — TNT, May 17

Description: “Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the critically acclaimed graphic novel series and film of the same name.”

1. “Stargirl” — DC Universe/The CW, May 18

Description: “DC’s Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines DC’s Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. “