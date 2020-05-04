The world’s top pole vaulters held a lockdown tournament in their own back yards, and one said it was as exciting as a major championship

caption Renaud Lavillenie. source Twitter/World Athletics

Three of the world’s top pole vaulters held a lockdown tournament in their own back yards on Sunday.

Armand “Mondo” Duplantis, Sam Kendricks and Renaud Lavillenie faced off in the Ultimate Garden Clash while over 900,000 people watched online.

“It’s crazy, but even doing this in my garden, I get the same feeling I’d get at a major championships,” Lavillenie said, according to ESPN: “It was very exciting, and I’m very happy to be a part of it.”

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe called the competition a “brilliant initiative.”

Watch the full contest below.

Duplantis, 20, added: “It was really fun being out there competing against those guys. I had really missed competing. I didn’t think it was going to end in a tie, but that’s sports!”

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe was among the viewers, and the 63-year-old was full of praise for the trio after.

“This is a brilliant initiative, great fun and really innovative,” Coe said in a statement on the World Athletics website.

“My thanks go to them, their families and the World Athletics team for bringing live athletics back during lockdown. I hope we can bring a few more events like this to bring to all athletics fans out there.”

Coe, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in 1980 and 1984, also tweeted: “So proud of these guys, should have been a pole vaulter!”

