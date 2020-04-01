It’s not safe to travel right now, but as soon as it is, here’s where we’re going first — 13 travel editors and writers share their top choices

source Trip advisor; Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Coronavirus has interrupted travel on a global scale forcing travelers to cancel and reassess plans in the coming weeks and months.

As travel editors and writers, we feel the strain not only on our coverage but on our own plans and passports. We too are hunkered down at home, following guidelines from CDC, WHO, and health officials to encourage social distancing.

But we never stop thinking about travel. In fact, we’re focused on it more than ever, dreaming of the places we’ll go as soon as this ends. We asked the writers and editors who contribute to Insider Reviews travel to tell us the places they’ve bookmarked to go first.

As a travel editor, I’m deeply focused on discovering and sharing inspiring places, must-book hotels, and affordable yet dreamy resorts.

And as someone who simply just loves to travel, I’m also always thinking about where I want to go next.

For me, that was supposed to be Santorini, where I envisioned spending my birthday sipping something delightful while perched on the edge of a private infinity pool overlooking the glittering sea.

Instead, like most people around the world right now, I’ll just be hunkered down at home, practicing vigilant social distancing. The only exploring I’ll be doing is taking a walk around the block – but only if I can keep six feet away from others – and peering out my front window.

But I also know this difficult time will eventually end. And when it does, I’m going straight to Santorini. Or maybe Hawaii. Palm Springs is always a good idea. Because while I can’t travel right now, thinking about the world out there, and where I’ll go first, distracts and transports me out of my isolated corner of Queens, New York, if only for a moment.

And I’m not alone. I reached out to fellow travel editors and writers who review the best hotels and places for Insider Reviews to find out which properties are top of mind. These are the 13 places we’re going first, as soon as we can, from beach resorts to desert escapes and mountain retreats. We hope to see you there.

Elements of Caldera Suites – Santorini, Greece

source Trip Advisor

The Greek islands have long been on my travel bucket list and I was so excited to finally tick it off the list this year. I imagined staying in a pristine white stone villa with a private plunge pool overlooking the sea. However, due to the increasing severity of the novel coronavirus, I never booked a hotel for my Santorini birthday trip. But I had my sights set on a few properties.

One that especially stood out was Elements of Caldera Suites. It was far removed from the tourist trodden city centers of Oia, which not only made it seem more laid back and serene, but also significantly cheaper than many similar alternatives. Rooms start at just $248 for a spacious Junior Suite with a hot tub and sea view, but even the top tier Executive Suite with private pool and sea view comes in at just $380. In other parts of Santorini, those same amenities go for nearly $1,000 per night. I had visions of sunset pool swims coupled with renting a car to explore the island, wine tasting excursions, scenic hiking, copious amounts of grilled calamari, and boat rides to uncover beach coves and dip into the warm Mediterranean waters. Soon Santorini. Soon. – Emily Hochberg, Insider Reviews travel editor

Il Castelfafi – Tuscany, Italy

source Trip Advisor

I had plans to travel around Italy after a friend’s wedding, which was unfortunately canceled due to the current health situation. But I’m still dreaming of visiting Tuscany’s rolling hills and famed sun after this is all over. My preferred spot is the Toscana Resort Castelfafi. It’s set in the countryside of Montaione and I can’t think of anything better after being confined to my tiny New York apartment than waking up to views of more than 2,700 acres of lush fields, woods, and vineyards.

The serene setting is just what I need to let all my pent up anxieties go, while still being able to indulge in activities I’ve been missing like hiking, biking, and lounging poolside. Not to mention visiting some of Tuscany’s wineries and sipping a few too many reds in the name of finding the perfect blend. That sounds pretty ideal right about now. – Hannah Freedman, Insider Reviews associate travel editor

The Jekyll Island Club Resort – Jekyll Island, Georgia

source Trip Advisor

The Jekyll Island Club Resort, just off the coast of southern Georgia, has been a vacation spot for my partner’s family for decades. I first visited with them a few years ago and it’s a true happy place for my partner and me – we even got engaged there in 2018 – and we can’t wait to go back.

The Club Resort dates back to 1877, becoming the winter home of America’s wealthiest families including the Vanderbilts, Morgans, Rockefellers, and Pulitzers – their Club-adjacent houses still stand and are available to tour.

Now, Jekyll Island is a state park, preserving generations-old live oak trees dripping with Spanish moss, the hauntingly beautiful driftwood beach, and all the lush natural southern flora. The Club Resort hosts guests year-round on its massive property complete with a pool, a croquet lawn, and two on-site restaurants. Rent a bike from the hotel and ride around the property – or the entire island if you’re feeling ambitious. Also, be sure to stop by the Georgia Sea Turtle Center where they rehabilitate sick and injured sea turtles right on the hotel grounds. It’s a fantastic spot for anyone who needs a relaxing escape full of southern charm that manages to stay relatively affordable. – Jen Gushue, Insider Reviews associate guides editor

Disneyland Hotel – Anaheim, California

source Trip Advisor

Disneyland is my happy place. As you enter the park, there is a sign that states, “Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy.” An apt message; when I am in the Disney bubble, all my real world woes melt away. I, for one, can’t wait to check into the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, have a Mai Tai at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, and take the monorail to a place that celebrates – and creates – joy and happiness, something we all need right now. – Sunny Chanel, Insider Reviews freelance travel writer

Conrad Bora Bora – Bora Bora, French Polynesia

source Trip Advisor

August will be my 10th wedding anniversary, and our plan, a decade in the making, was to revisit our honeymoon destination in Tahiti for our milestone anniversary trip. So many hotels speak to me in Tahiti – my favorite place on earth – but a special one is Conrad Bora Bora. We honeymooned there when it was the Hilton in 2010, and since that time it’s undergone a massive, luxurious overhaul. Plus, it might have the most stunning location on the lagoon – it literally drops my jaw. – Alessandra Dubin, Insider Reviews freelance travel writer

Hilton at Resorts World Bimini – Bimini, Bahamas

source Trip Advisor

I can’t wait to flee the country on a seaplane to Hilton at Resorts World Bimini. Located only 50 miles from Miami on the westernmost island in The Bahamas, Resorts World Bimini makes for an easy international getaway. I’m already daydreaming about taking a dip in the rooftop infinity pool while staring out at the clear blue Caribbean water. I’ll be drinking a Bahama Mama while noshing on conch salad and a loaf of the island’s famous Bimini Bread. Paradise found. – Kai Oliver Kurtin, Insider Reviews freelance travel writer

Viceroy Riviera Maya – Riviera Maya, Mexico

source Trip Advisor

Like an unleashed puppy, I’m ready to race outside my apartment once this health scare has ended. The first property on my wishlist is the Viceroy Riviera Maya. It checks the box of being international, yet Mexico’s Cancun airport is close enough that I won’t lose a day (or break the bank!) on travel.

The weather is warm and the only things to do on property are eat, drink, swim, and get a massage. I don’t want to be bombarded with activities or tour guides. I want to lay in the sun, walk down the beach, and knock back margaritas and the best ceviche I’ve ever had before being massaged into a relaxed bliss. I want to see a new landscape, rather than the Brooklyn views outside my apartment window, and find that inner calm that can only be found through traveling someplace special. – Leora Novick, Insider Reviews freelance travel writer

Nayara Springs – Arenal, Costa Rica

source Nayara Springs

I had a trip to Costa Rica planned for June and it’s been a destination very high on my bucket list for many years. Now, more than ever, after being indoors for an uncertain period of time I can’t wait to visit and be immersed in nature and the beautiful outdoors.

There’s an adults-only luxury boutique hotel in Arenal Volcano National Park called Nayara Springs and it’s completely surrounded by lush vegetation and I am already dreaming about the outdoor spa treatment overlooking the rainforest. It will be well worth the wait. – Leila Najafi, Insider Reviews freelance travel writer

Nick’s Cove Cottages – Marshall, California

source Trip Advisor

So many things about Nick’s Cove reminds me of the coastal area of southern New Jersey I called home as a kid. It’s only an hour-or-so drive from San Francisco but is set on what often seems like a forgotten two-lane stretch of roadway, and manages to feel relatively untouched by the outside world.

From sunsets over the boathouse to the dozen nostalgic, seaside cottages overlooking Tomales Bay, and a restaurant known for chasing fresh oysters with macaroni and cheese studded with Dungeness crab, it feels and tastes like where I grew up. Five cottages are set on the water and seven feature water views. All are charming but have their own personality that shines through via their decor and names. A small beach area boasts Adirondack chairs and a fire pit for s’mores making. How can you go wrong? – Dana Rebmann, Insider Reviews freelance travel writer

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe – Lake Tahoe, Nevada

source Trip Advisor

After being cooped up inside my Brooklyn apartment through all of this, I find myself in need of a healthy dose of the great outdoors. Lake Tahoe is one of my favorite ski destinations, but it’s also a place full of stunning scenery and tons of nature activities throughout the rest of the year, too.

The Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe is in the heart of the Sierra Nevada Mountains overlooking the water and is my ideal getaway after all of this is over, whenever that might be. – Celine Bossart, Insider Reviews freelance travel writer

Two Bunch Palms – Desert Hot Springs, California

source Trip Advisor

I’m driving to Desert Hot Springs, right near Palm Springs, as soon as the quarantine is lifted, to soak in the lithium-infused hot springs at Two Bunch Palms. Screenwriters, singers, models and European travelers pass blissful hours floating in the palm-shaded rock grotto and wander between spa treatments, yoga classes, and cocktail hour in waffle-weave robes.

Chic minimalist rooms with design flaws are spread about in cabanas around the expansive grounds with a duck-filled pond, stunning views of distant mountains, and trails into the wild desert. – Maribeth Mellin, Insider Reviews freelance travel writer

Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

source Trip Advisor

My fiancé and I were supposed to head to Las Vegas in May for Lady Gaga’s Jazz & Piano concert, then embark on a National Park road trip through Arizona and Utah. As neither of us has been to Vegas before, we were looking forward to experiencing the city in all its kitschy glory – and staying at a luxury hotel to counterbalance that experience.

While we hadn’t booked anything prior to the pandemic shutdowns, I’ve been eyeing the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas for two reasons: one, I’m a huge fan of the brand, and two, it’s got views of McCarren International Airport, and I could spend all day watching the runways. Hopefully Lady Gaga reschedules the show date soon! – Stefanie Waldek, Insider Reviews freelance travel writer

Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

source Trip Advisor

When this is all over, I can’t wait to get to my absolute favorite island, Aruba – or as the locals call it, “One Happy Island!” The nickname fits, as there are so many reasons to smile in Aruba. It’s just outside the hurricane belt (so good weather is pretty much guaranteed) and covered in 19 miles of white-sand beaches, the locals are friendly, the seafood is as fresh as it can get, it’s filled with pastel houses and tilted Divi Divi trees, the aquamarine waters practically sparkle, and don’t even get me started on its electric-pink sunsets.

Whenever I go, I love to stay at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino because it’s right in the middle of Palm Beach, has two beachfront pools, rooms are big, and you can walk to some of the island’s best spots like Eduardo’s Beach Shack, SUP Yoga Aruba, the beach and De Palm Pier, the starting point for the island’s most popular sunset cruises. – Jennifer Agress, Insider Reviews freelance travel writer