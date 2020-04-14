2 of the wealthiest clubs in the English Premier League were shamed into reversing cuts to staff wages amid the coronavirus pandemic

caption Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy. source Getty/Alex Burstow

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC have been shamed into reversing decisions to cut staff wages amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Both clubs had previously announced they were going to use the UK government’s furlough scheme to pay non-playing staff 80% of their wages.

But, after fierce backlash from fans, they have reversed their decisions.

Tottenham said it regretted “any concern caused during an anxious time” while Liverpool said it was “truly sorry” for the original decision.

In a statement on Monday, Tottenham said: “In view of supporter sentiment regarding the scheme, it is now not our intention to make use of the current Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) that runs until the end of May.”

Chairman Daniel Levy added that the club “regret any concern caused during an anxious time.”

In a letter to Liverpool supporters last week, the club’s chief executive Peter Moore said, according to The Telegraph: “We believe we came to the wrong conclusion last week to announce that we intended to apply to the Coronavirus [Job] Retention Scheme and furlough staff due to the suspension of the Premier League football calendar, and are truly sorry for that.

“Our intentions were, and still are, to ensure the entire workforce is given as much protection as possible from redundancy and/or loss of earnings during this unprecedented period.

“We are therefore committed to finding alternative ways to operate while there are no football matches being played that ensures we are not applying for the government relief scheme.”

