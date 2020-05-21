A tourist was injured after approaching a bison at Yellowstone just days after the park reopened

caption A bison at Yellowstone National Park. source REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo/File Photo

Park officials on Wednesday said a visitor was injured after approaching a bison at Yellowstone National Park, which reopened Monday.

The person “refused transport to a medical facility,” according to a news release. It was the first such incident of 2020.

From 2000 to 2015, at least 25 people were injured by bison at Yellowstone, 21 of them tourists, most of whom approached the animal.

Yellowstone National Park has been open for only a few days after closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Wednesday park officials said a tourist was injured after approaching a wild animal.

According to authorities at the park, which reopened Monday, “a female visitor was knocked to the ground and injured by a bison in the Old Faithful Upper Geyser basin.”

In a news release, the park said the tourist was attacked “after approaching the animal too closely.” The person was assessed by medical personnel but “refused transport to a medical facility,” the release said.

It’s the first such incident of 2020, but certainly not the first in recent memory.

From 2000 to 2015, at least 25 people were injured by bison, 21 of them tourists, researchers found, making them the greatest threat to the park’s visitors. All of the injuries happened in crowded areas of the park, like Old Faithful, and 80% of the time they occurred after the victim approached the animal.

Park rangers recommend staying 25 yards away from bison and other large animals and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

