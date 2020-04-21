6 tourists were found self-isolating in a cave near an Indian town made famous by The Beatles after running out of money for hotels

caption This picture taken on June 18, 2018 shows tourists taking pictures of a mural at the now derelict ashram visited by the Beatles 50 years ago, in Rishikesh in northern India. source Ajjad Hussain/AFP via Getty Images

Six tourists had been living in a cave in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, for weeks until police found them on Sunday.

The group included four men and two women from France, Turkey, Ukraine, the United States, and Nepal.

Police told CNN that the group ran out of money to pay for a hotel, so they moved into the cave and rationed the rest of their money for food and supplies.

Police said the group is now self-quarantining for two weeks.

“They had been living in the cave since March 24, the police found them on Sunday and moved them to Swarg Ashram near Rishikesh. We have asked them to self-quarantine for two weeks as a precaution but the group seemed healthy,” Mukesh Chand, spokesperson for Uttarakhand police, told CNN.

India has been under lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus since late March. The country has reported 18,985 COVID-19 cases and 603 deaths from the virus.

Tourists have not been allowed to enter Uttarakhand since March 20, because of a state order issued as part of the lockdown. About 700 foreign tourists are still in Rishikesh, AFP reported.

Rishikesh has become a tourist hotspot thanks to The Beatles, who visited the area in 1968 to escape Beatlemania and delve into meditation and spirituality with the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. It now considers itself the “yoga capital of the world.”