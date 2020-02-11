4 tourists were airlifted to safety after being caught in a blizzard on the UK’s highest mountain wearing sneakers, with no hiking gear, and no maps

source Reuters

Four tourists wearing sneakers, and carrying no maps or proper gear had to be airlifted after getting caught in a blizzard on top of the UK’s highest mountain.

Rescuers said the four amateur climbers were “extremely lucky” to be alive after attempting to reach the summit of Ben Nevis mountain, according to the BBC.

Hiking with no maps or proper hiking gear, the group was only able to raise the alarm by calling the police and using an app called What3words, which sent the rescue team their location.

“They were very very cold, and one was probably hypothermic and was having difficulty walking,” one rescuer said.

Weather conditions were described as “horrendous,” with the wind chill of -20C (-4F) or below.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A group of tourists had to be airlifted from the UK’s highest mountain after getting caught in an extremely harsh blizzard with no maps, no hiking gear, and wearing sneakers, the BBC reported.

In a Facebook post on Monday, rescuers said that the four climbers were “extremely lucky” to be alive after they attempted to reach the summit of the 4,413-foot-high Ben Nevis mountain in the Scottish Highlands before being hit by bad weather.

Miller Harris, who was part of the Lochaber Mountain Rescue team that found the group near the summit of the mountain, reportedly said they were not experienced hillwalkers and had “no ice axes, no crampons, and as far as we are aware, no maps” on them.

Three of them were wearing sneakers, he said.

The tourists were only able to raise the alarm by calling police and using an app called What3words, which sent the rescue team a location “within meters” of where they were.

Harris told BBC Scotland: “If there hadn’t been a phone signal, we would have had no idea what was going on. One of them managed to get back to the summit where they met our team and was able to confirm the location where his friends were.

“They were very very cold, and one was probably hypothermic and was having difficulty walking,” he continued.

Locahber described the weather as “horrendous”, with the wind chill of -20C (-4F) or below.

The conditions were so harsh that the Ivernes Coastguard helicopter, Rescue 151, could not be used near the summit. The rescue came in the wake of Storm Ciara, which lashed the UK with heavy rains and winds.

The tourists were taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William, with their conditions not known.