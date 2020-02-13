Toyota Mobility Foundation Introduces Next-Gen Urban Development and Traffic Management Global Challenge with MDEC

The competition will be done in collaboration with Kuala Lumpur City Hall as Malaysia’s capital is selected as the designated pilot city

This public-private multi-partnership will also be engaging related industry partners to include more data to analyse

As a world-first global challenge aimed to improve the quality of life of residents of Kuala Lumpur , this challenge will offer up to US$1.5 million in grant provisions













KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 13 February 2020 – Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) has entered into an agreement with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to launch the City Architecture for Tomorrow Challenge (CATCH). This is the region’s first global challenge that will attract innovative, data-driven entries from global participants. The aim is to raise efficiency in urban planning, and drive forward the future of mobility. This partnership will enable Kuala Lumpur to take the lead in developing next-gen urban development and city mobility management for the region.

A launch event was held in Kuala Lumpur on 13 February to kickstart the Challenge, where the Mayor of Kuala Lumpur, YBhg. Dato’ Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan, graced the event as the guest-of-honor.

Rethinking the Future Of Mobility

CATCH will seek to address mobility challenges in Kuala Lumpur with a global call for solutions, for a period of 8 months, where participants — from start-ups, academic and research institutions to corporates, or even the general public — can conceptualize and develop solutions that are dynamic, intelligent and data-driven to design future city infrastructures.

Shin Aoyama, President of Secretariat, Toyota Mobility Foundation, said, “TMF was set up to address mobility issues around the world, using a unique approach driven by sustainability, innovation and partnership. CATCH was designed in partnership with the Malaysian government, to encourage data-driven but human-centered interventions to improve city planning and the mobility ecosystem.”

Surina Shukri, CEO, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, added, “Through CATCH, the global pool of talented start-ups, academics and the world’s brightest minds can develop their next-gen urban digitalisation ideas and accelerate Kuala Lumpur’s evolution into a city of the future. The program is in-line with MDEC’s efforts to drive forward the country’s digital economy, catalyze next-gen innovation through Malaysia’s Global Testbed Initiative and reinforce the country’s position as the Heart of Digital ASEAN.”

Furthermore, TMF will be providing grants at every stage of the challenge — up to US$1.5 million in total — to support teams towards the development and trial-testing of the solutions in Kuala Lumpur. Participants will also have access to expert mentors and an incubation program.

Reimagining Mobility Experience Through Data

CATCH will provide participants with data to empower them to develop solutions that will be selected in accordance with the Personal Data Protection Act. The data partners are made up of both public and private sectors that have different data points of a commuter’s journey such as Kuala Lumpur City Hall, Royal Malaysia Police, Land Public Transport Agency, Grab, MapIT MSC, Mass Rapid Transit Corporation and Prasarana Malaysia.

Ravindran K., President, UMW Toyota Motor, said, “We take pride in overcoming “impossible” challenges to make “Mobility for All” a reality. TMF provides the platform to create a better, more mobile society and we fully support this digital and data-driven approach.”





About Toyota Mobility Foundation

The Toyota Mobility Foundation was established in August 2014 to support the development of a more mobile society. The Foundation aims to support strong mobility systems while eliminating disparities in mobility. It utilizes Toyota’s expertise in technology, safety, and the environment, working in partnership with universities, government, non-profit organizations, research institutions and other organizations to address mobility issues around the world. Programs include resolving urban transportation problems, expanding the utilization of personal mobility, and developing solutions for next generation mobility.



