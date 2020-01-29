These are the 9 best products to get at Trader Joe’s right now, according to customers

- source
- Trader Joe’s is a beloved, nautical-themed grocery chain.
- The grocer is known for its wide array of products included in its own in-house label.
- Here are the 9 items that customers love most at Trader Joe’s, according to the chain’s 11th annual customer choice awards.
Trader Joe’s is famous for its wide array of in-house products.
The quirky grocer’s in-house label has the dual benefit of helping keep costs low while offering shoppers unique products that might be harder to find at a typical grocery store.
The chain announced on Monday the results of its 11th annual customer choice awards, which listed the top products in nine categories according to shoppers’ votes.
The favorite overall product was the chain’s “Everything But The Bagel” sesame seasoning blend.
Here’s the full list of winning products:
Favorite overall product: “Everything But The Bagel” sesame seasoning blend
Favorite entrée: Mandarin orange chicken
Favorite vegan or vegetarian item: Cauliflower gnocchi
Favorite sweet treat: Dark chocolate peanut butter cups
Favorite snack: Plantain chips
Favorite beverage: Non-dairy oat beverage
Favorite produce: Avocados
Favorite cheese: Unexpected cheddar
Favorite home, bath, or beauty product: Scented candles
