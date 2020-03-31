Transgender people are having to indefinitely postpone gender-affirming surgeries due to the coronavirus pandemic

source Chett D’Angelo

Transgender and non-binary patients are having to reschedule or cancel gender-affirming surgeries indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Procedures like facial feminization surgeries, top surgery, and phalloplasties are oftentimes measures taken to treat gender dysphoria – when a person feels like their body doesn’t match their gender identity.

While not all trans and non-binary people want or need gender-affirming surgeries, these kinds of procedures can mean the difference between life and death for some.

“Knowing a necessary surgery was coming up soon can help alleviate gender dysphoria, and these cancelations bring that distress roaring back,” Harper Jean Tobin, the director of policy for the National Center for Transgender Equity, told Insider.

The days leading up to Chettino “Chett” D’Angelo’s subcutaneous mastectomy – also known as top surgery – were nerve-wracking.

It was scheduled for March 10 with a specialist in Ohio, a two-hour flight from where he lives in Brooklyn. Normally, making the journey would be no problem, but it was almost two months after the novel coronavirus first arrived in the US, and there was talk there would soon be lockdowns and limits on domestic travel.

D’Angelo had been closely monitoring the situation in Italy where many members of his family live – one of the countries that had been hit hardest by the coronavirus at the time. There, so-called “elective” surgeries had been indefinitely banned, and that included top surgery.

He was one of the last patients his surgeon will see for a while. D’Angelo woke up relieved after the long-awaited procedure – one he’d been seriously thinking of since starting to take testosterone in 2018. Just a day later, on March 11, the World Health Organization declared the growing spread of the novel coronavirus a pandemic, and clinics across the US started closing their doors.

“It ended up working out perfectly because now the office is closed,” D’Angelo, who is now back home in Brooklyn and has been documenting his transition on Instagram, told Insider.

Many transgender and non-binary people have not been so fortunate.

Droves of gender-affirming surgeries across the US are being rescheduled or indefinitely canceled, due to concerns that an operation may increase a person’s risk of contracting the novel coronavirus pandemic – which has infected 164,000 people and killed 3,000 in the US alone – and a desperate need for hospital beds to treat people with COVID-19, the chronic lung disease caused by the coronavirus.

Harper Jean Tobin, the director of policy for the National Center for Transgender Equity, told Insider that, while most understand the reason behind the cancellations, it’s not something that can be easily shrugged off by transgender and non-binary patients, many of whom have spent years waiting for this moment – and battling with their insurance company to get it scheduled.

Gender-affirming surgeries have been proven to reduce depression and thoughts of suicide

caption A study found that transgender patients who had gender-affirming surgeries experienced a drop in their anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideations. source Getty

Gender-affirming surgeries like facial feminization surgeries, top surgery, and phalloplasties are oftentimes measures taken to treat gender dysphoria – the distress that can come with a person feeling like their body doesn’t match their gender identity – in transgender and non-binary people.

While not all transgender and non-binary people want or need gender-affirming surgeries, these kinds of procedures can mean the difference between life and death for some. A 2019 Yale study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry found that transgender patients who had gender-affirming surgeries experienced a drop in their anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideations.

“We know that affirming a trans young person’s identity is crucial to their mental health and well-being,” Dr. Alexis Chavez, Medical Director for The Trevor Project said. “The research is clear: gender-affirming care demonstrates positive effects on mental health outcomes and overall psychological well-being, along with decreased suicidality.”

A few weeks ago, Frank Jones, a 25-year-old based in Chicago, Illinois, had to indefinitely postpone the second stage of his phalloplasty surgery, which he’d originally had scheduled for June 2 after his surgeon’s office in San Francisco postponed all of their surgeries.

Jones told Insider that, while getting the second stage of bottom surgery postponed is disappointing, it would have deeply impacted his mental health if the pandemic had occurred two years ago before the first stage of phalloplasty.

“I can’t imagine if this had happened two years ago when I was waiting for the first surgery, I would have just been devastated,” Jones said. “I’m really just so worried about all the people who’ve been waiting years because I really just feel like there’s going to be such a spike in suicides for trans people this year because it can be so heartbreaking.”

Some surgeons have years-long waiting lists for procedures, creating a massive scheduling dilemma

source Ink Drop/Shutterstock

Because of the high demand for gender-affirming procedures and the limited number of surgeons across the country that perform them, waitlists can be years long. For patients, it can often be even more complicated if they are using insurance to pay.

“When you’re going in-network for surgery, especially in New York, the waitlist is huge,” D’Angelo said. “To get a consult takes over a year.”

Jones told Insider he worries about what this kind of extended wait period could mean for rescheduling surgeries in the future – especially when the mental health of patients hangs in the balance.

“Especially with phalloplasty – where there’s only four surgeons in the country that I feel are reputable – those ones were already so backed up to begin with,” Jones said. “It’s setting people back probably more than two years because their wait times were already two years.”