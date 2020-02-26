Photos show what it’s like to travel around the world by train, bus, boat, and plane in the age of coronavirus

The spread of the new coronavirus has affected travel throughout the world.

The outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has killed 2,700 people and infected more than 81,000 according to recent totals.

The virus can pass from person to person, and one of the most common ways is through public and semi-private transport.

On January 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared it a global health emergency.

On January 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared it a global health emergency. The virus has disrupted travel worldwide, leading to flight cancellations, quarantines, and other breakdowns in movement.

The virus spread to 41 countries and is now on every continent except Antarctica. Experts are now calling it a “mild pandemic,” and theorizing that it could become a permanent virus that humans face, akin to the seasonal flu.

Nearly every aspect of travel has been affected by the coronavirus to some degree in areas hit by the coronavirus.

Public transportation in nothern Italy has nearly emptied out, photos show.

Italy’s coronavirus outbreak has made it the epicenter for transmission in Europe, going from three to 283 confirmed cases in less than a week.

Trams in Milan continue to function, despite the precautions people are taking.

In Venice, sanitation workers use special tools to sanitize public waterbuses.

Though the virus is spread by human to human contact, officials are taking extra precautions.

The inside of the waterbus gets a thorough cleaning…

…and so does the outside.

Iran has also taken measures to disinfect subways in its capital of Tehran.

On Tuesday, Iran’s deputy health minister said that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Monday, viewers noticed that the health minister looked sick during a press conference. Iran has since ramped up precautions, cleaning public buses as seen here.

The World Health Organization says the situation in Iran is “deeply concerning.”

The country has closed schools across 14 provinces and committed 230 hospitals to fight the outbreak.

Iran’s health ministry has announced 19 deaths from the coronavirus so far.

Public transportation in the country is still functioning, though it has been shutdown in other affected countries including the origin in Wuhan, China.

Bahrain has banned travel to Iran after the country’s first case was diagnosed in a man who had traveled there.

caption A bus driver wearing a mask. source Photo by MAZEN MAHDI/AFP via Getty Images

The CDC issued a Level Two travel notice for Japan, warning travelers to “practice enhanced precautions.”

caption Subway train at a station in Tokyo. source Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Fears of infection have impacted car travel and taxis, too.

In Italy, the Army has been called in to put up road checks on cordoned off areas.

At least 12 towns in Italy have been quarantined, and residents need special permission to enter or leave.

Many of the infections are clustered around Northern Italy.

In China, ride-hailing app DiDi Chuxing started a program to install protective sheets in ride-share vehicles to “prevent droplet transmission of COVID-19.”

caption DiDi ride-hailing China. source DiDi

The company said that it’s dedicating $14 million to protective measures including masks, disinfectants, and sheets.

caption DiDi ride-hailing China. source DiDi

Train travel, like this high-speed train in Zhengzhou, China, has also been affected.

caption Zhengzhou high-speed railway. source Xinhua/Li An via Getty Images

Special trains were commissioned to take workers back to Zhengzhou to resume work, and staff took extra precaution cleaning out the trains.

caption Zhengzhou high-speed railway. source Xinhua/Li An via Getty Images

Borders in Europe aren’t closed, but they are being closely monitored. A train headed to Munich, Germany from Venice, Italy was stopped for several hours to clear a passenger with flu-like symptoms.

caption Deutsche Bahn information desk. source Lino Mirgeler/picture alliance / Getty

Beijing, like many other cities, has started using heat scanners as one way of ensuring that people are healthy before they enter.

caption Heat scanner train station. source Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Airports around the world are also putting out alerts about what signs of infection travelers should look out for.

caption Sign warning travelers. source Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images

This airport in India has special screenings for passengers arriving from countries with elevated risk.

caption Sign warning travelers. source Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images

Air travel hasn’t halted altogether, but at least 26 countries have canceled flights outside of China.

caption Flight to Shanghai. source Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

Travelers wear masks in this photo taken at Sao Paulo Airport in Brazil, which recently confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in Latin America in a person returning from Italy.

Source: The New York Times

Passengers are screened in this picture in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for signs of coronavirus. Africa has only one confirmed case so far, but Bill Gates and others have warned that it could hit Africa even more severely than China.

caption Passenger screening at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport. source Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images

Even boats are being monitored. Albania has enlisted medical staff to detect infections because of close ties to Italy.

caption Passenger check at Albanian port. source Photo by GENT SHKULLAKU/AFP via Getty Images

Taking temperatures is one way medical professionals have quickly scanned groups for possible infection, though thermometer guns are reportedly “notoriously” unreliable.

caption Passenger check at Albanian port. source Photo by GENT SHKULLAKU/AFP via Getty Images

Finally, after the quarantine of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, the CDC “recommends that all travelers reconsider cruise ship voyages to or within Asia.”

caption The cruise ship Diamond Princess. source Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

