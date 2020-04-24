More than 12 million players tuned in for Travis Scott’s ‘Fortnite’ event. That’s roughly the same size as the average ‘Monday Night Football’ audience.

caption Travis Scott. source Scott Legato/Getty Images

Rapper Travis Scott drew 12.3 million players to an in-game “Fortnite” concert on Thursday night, roughly as many as the average “Monday Night Football” audience.

Scott debuted a new song as part of a three-day tour within the game. Following the event, Scott posted on Twitter that it was “honestly one of the most inspiring days.”

“Fortnite” hosted its first concert last year when 10 million players tuned in to watch electronic DJ Marshmello perform a 10-minute set.

Epic Games, the game studio behind “Fortnite,” announced late Thursday night that more than 12.3 million players participated in the first night of “Astronomical,” Scott’s three-day tour within the game, where he debuted a new song with rapper Kid Cudi. By comparison, ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” averaged 12.6 million viewers throughout 2019.

Scott’s in-game tour includes five performances and will wrap up Saturday evening Eastern time. “Fortnite” also added gear, outfits, and loading screens inspired by Scott.

Scott’s concert wasn’t the first in-game show on “Fortnite.” In February 2019, electronic star Marshmello performed a 10-minute concert within the game, which drew more than 10 million players.

“Fortnite,” which boasts more than 250 million players, became a global sensation when it was released in 2017. The game’s most popular mode, battle royale, pits 100 players against one another in a fight for survival.

The game has achieved celebrity crossover in the past, thanks in large part to its most famous player, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins: In 2018, Blevins streamed a game with rapper Drake, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Scott. The stream attracted 630,000 viewers, shattering viewing records on Twitch at the time.