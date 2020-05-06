At a White House event to honor National Nurses Day, Trump contradicted a nurse relaying her experience about PPE shortages

President Donald Trump had an awkward interaction with a nurse during an Oval Office event on National Nurses Day.

President Donald Trump got defensive in an interaction with a nurse on National Nurses Day in the Oval Office.

The nurse, Sophia Adams, talked about her struggles in New Orleans with the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).

She recalled wearing the same N95 mask for “a few weeks” on end, and that her health system’s supply was “sporadic.”

“So PPE has been sporadic, but it’s been manageable, and we do what we have to do. We’re nurses, and we learn to adapt and do whatever the best thing that we can do for our patients and get the job done and get the care provided,” said Adams, who serves as the president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Despite the well-documented global shortage of PPE – which has left some American health care workers donning garbage bags and other improvised measures – Trump bristled at the comment.

“Sporadic for you, but not sporadic for a lot of other people,” Trump replied, turning away from Adams and folding his arms.

Adams quickly replied with deference, saying, “Oh no, absolutely, Mr. President,” as Trump went on to blame the Obama administration.

“I’ve heard we have tremendous supply to almost all places – tremendous supply,” Trump said.

The comments came on National Nurses Day, which always falls on May 6.