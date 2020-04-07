Trend Micro Honored As 2019 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Security

Award underscores unrivaled value and service delivered to joint customer base

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 7 April 2020 – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has been awarded as the 2019 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Security. This award recognizes accomplishments on Google Cloud and further confirms Trend Micro’s leadership in cloud security.

“We’re pleased to recognize Trend Micro as our Technology Partner of the Year for Security,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president, global ecosystem at Google Cloud. “Organizations running Trend Micro’s ‘Cloud One’ on Google Cloud can benefit from a single, unified platform that brings together container, workload, network, and file storage security, while leveraging Google Cloud’s global and elastic infrastructure.”

Google Cloud customers running Trend Micro have long benefitted from a complete stack, which includes infrastructure and security integrated and tested together to help customers meet their security and governance guidelines.

A joint customer that depends on both Google Cloud and Trend Micro is ClearDATA, which is a leader in healthcare cloud security, compliance, and privacy. Their chief technology officer and co-founder, Matt Ferrari, said, “Our clients rely upon us to protect their sensitive patient information and so it’s critical that we maintain technical partnerships that demonstrates implementation and cloud security capabilities that are well ahead of the curve. With Trend Micro and Google Cloud, we are confident in our ability to deliver.”





Cloud security has been simplified into a single security services platform. Recently launched, Cloud One from Trend Micro brings together workload security, container image scanning/runtime protection, application security, network security, file storage security and cloud security posture management (CSPM).

“We see our customers around the globe leveraging Google Cloud and benefiting from the comprehensive controls provided by Cloud One,” said Sanjay Mehta, senior vice president of business development and strategic alliances for Trend Micro. “Being selected as Google Cloud’s Technology Partner of the Year for Security is a huge recognition for us, especially in a noisy cloud market where many vendors lack the depth and integrated modern cloud security portfolio for build-time to runtime application protection. We couldn’t be more proud and are excited to delight customers with more innovations we have planned for Google Cloud over the year ahead.”

Any organization, especially Google Cloud customers, interested in advancing their cloud security strategy with Trend Micro can find more here.





About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world’s most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro secures your connected world. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.hk.