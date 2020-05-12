This robot vac is 3 times more powerful than my old one, which is enough to justify the $350, but beware of Wi-Fi connectivity issues

source Simon Hill/Business Insider

The Trifo Max combines powerful suction and a sweeping brush to keep your hardwood, tile, or carpet floors clean, and doubles as a remote-controlled home security camera with two-way communication.

Even though I couldn’t connect it to my home Wi-Fi to test its security camera features, the Trifo Max is powerful and innovative.

Capable of cleaning for two hours between charges, the Trifo Max also has map building capabilities for efficient route finding.

The Trifo Max goes for $349.99, and it comes with a one-year warranty.

With two young children who have an amazing capacity to generate crumbs and a long-haired cat in the house, my family frequently requires the services of a robot vacuum.

It’s the ideal device to sweep up the hardwood floor under the dining table after breakfast, keep the hallway dust-free, and pick up the hair, leaves, and twigs that our cat leaves embedded in every carpet.

We have tested a few different models over the last few years, but the latest robot vacuum to tackle our mess is the Trifo Max.

At $349.99, it fits into the middle of the pack between a high-end Roomba and a more affordable Eufy. You’ll find lots of good alternatives in our best robot vacuums guide, but the top pick, the Roborock S6 is $649.99, and the best budget option, the Eufy RoboVac 11s doesn’t come close to matching the suction power of the Trifo Max.

The Trifo Max has two standout features that set it apart from other robot vacs I’ve tested- super powerful suction, which is essential if you have pet hair in carpets, and a built-in camera, which is used to map your home for efficient cleaning routes and also doubles as a home security camera.

We’ve been working the Trifo Max pretty hard for over a month now and there are areas where it shines, but we’ve also had some problems. Here’s my full experience.

The Trifo Max is sleek but bigger than other robot vacs I’ve used

The Trifo Max is all white and sports a classic robot vacuum design with a single spinning brush at the front left and a hatch in the top that opens to reveal the removable dustbin. There’s also an angled camera in the top and two buttons, one to start or stop cleaning and one to send it home to the charging station.

Compared to our last robot vacuum, the Eufy RoboVac 11c, the Trifo Max is considerably bigger, standing 3.3 inches tall and with a 14.2-inch diameter.

source Simon Hill/Business Insider

Trifo Max specs

3,000 Pa suction power (with Pascal Pressure Units, high numbers indicate better suction)

0.6L dust capture capacity

70dB noise level for quiet operation (comparable to a regular vacuum cleaner)

Works on hard floors to medium-pile carpets

3.3 inches tall, so fits under most furniture

120-minute runtime

Various suction levels

12-month warranty

Remote control via a mobile app

Security camera built-in

Works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi

Set up took longer than expected and I wasn’t able to connect the vacuum to our home Wi-Fi network

It only takes a few minutes to unbox and unwrap the Trifo Max, plug in the charging base, and set it to charge. When you turn it on for the first time, it plays some intro music and greets you in a booming voice that delighted my children. This was an unexpected upgrade straight out of the future – our old robot vacuum couldn’t talk.

The next step is to install the Trifo Home app for Android or iOS, and that’s where our problems started.

The process is simple enough. You select the Trifo model and then enter your Wi-Fi password. A QR code is generated on your smartphone screen, which you hold up to the camera on the Trifo Max, and then it tries to connect. Unfortunately, the Trifo Max failed to connect to our Wi-Fi network – several times.

After a couple of failures, I looked at the troubleshooting page and found a potential issue. We have a Google Wi-Fi router that automatically selects the frequency you connect with, whether that be 2.4Ghz or 5Ghz, based on the signal strength. The Trifo Max can only connect to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

This is apparently a fairly common problem with smart home devices, so I attempted a few workarounds. I went to the edge of the 5Ghz range to try and force 2.4Ghz. I renamed my router, then set up a 2.4Ghz hotspot on a phone with the same details as my router, and tried to connect to that, hoping it would work when I switched back, but no dice. I reset the Trifo Max to factory settings, reinstalled the app, and tried again. I even tried switching my router to one with a distinct, separate 2.4Ghz network and tried connecting the Trifo Max, but all to no avail.

The Trifo Max simply kept indicating there was a problem with the connection. Nothing I’ve done has worked and I’m waiting to hear back from customer support about further options.

Luckily, the mobile app is not essential to clean, if that’s the only thing you want out of this robot vac. You can simply press the button on the top of the Trifo Max to set it off cleaning and that works just fine.

It’s more powerful and cleans more efficiently than many other robot vacs I’ve used, but it’s louder too

I was instantly impressed after turning on the Trifo Max for the first cleaning.

My old robot vacuum had a suction power of 1,000 Pa, and would often push things around the hardwood floor and fail to pick up hair from the carpet. The Trifo Max boasts a suction power of 3,000 Pa, and the extra grunt is immediately obvious when you turn it on because it’s a loud robot vacuum. At 70 decibels, it sounds just like a conventional vacuum cleaner – this is not a robot vacuum I would schedule to run at night because it would wake everyone up.

Thankfully, the extra power is also apparent in its performance. This thing cleans hard floors with aplomb and does a surprisingly good job with medium pile carpet, even managing to pick up cat hairs and stray threads. There’s a single sweeping brush at the front left as you face the Trifo Max, so it favors that side, turning to get in close to edges and sweep out corners.

According to Trifo, the Max has smart learning abilities and can use its camera to map out different rooms in your home and clean them efficiently. Compared to my old Eufy’s route, which often looked random in its patterns, the Trifo Max impressed me with its choices.

In our living room, it would carefully go back and forth, turning in a corner and doing lengths of the room the same way you would mow a lawn. It had a little more difficulty around the dining table, where the chairs would often change position. But for the most part, it avoids obstacles well and gets into every area of a room.

The Trifo Max can also detect the top of the stairs and avoid going over, though I almost dropped it in fright the first time I picked it up to carry it upstairs when it loudly exclaimed, “Please, put me back on the ground!”

It had trouble getting stuck repeatedly in certain areas of my house, though its “learning abilities” has meant it’s gotten stuck less over time

While the pathfinding impressed, it wasn’t perfect, and it did things that made me question the “learning ability.”

For example, the Trifo Max would go under the couch in the living room, and under the shoe and coat stand in our hall despite the fact it got stuck in both locations repeatedly. After several weeks, it does seem to get stuck less, but, disappointingly, it has not learned to avoid those locations completely and still occasionally gets stuck in both places.

The Trifo Max cleans well, leaving hard and carpeted rooms looking as clean as if you had done it yourself with a manual vacuum cleaner. It certainly outshines the Eufy it replaced, which didn’t clean as well and got stuck far more often. The Trifo Max can clean for up to two hours, and it returns to the charging station automatically when it has finished or when the battery is running low. A full charge takes around three hours.

The dustbin is easy to remove and open, but you’ll want to hold it inside a big bin to empty or you’ll end up with clouds of dust everywhere. It takes some shaking to get everything out. The 600 ml capacity is enough for a complete clean of my home, but you’ll likely want to empty it every couple of cleaning sessions.

The security camera feature is innovative, though I couldn’t test it because of the Wi-Fi issue

Features in the mobile app that I would have liked to use include the ability to set schedules, see the cleaning history and mapping, and manually control the directions and suction power. I also think the Alexa integration, which enables you to ask Alexa to start the Trifo Max or send it home, would be useful. Sadly, the connection problems prevented me from being able to test any of this.

Trifo also bills the Max as a home surveillance robot vacuum. If you can get it to connect to your Wi-Fi, then you can use the mobile app to view the camera, remote control the device, and have two-way conversations. You can also set patrols and have the Trifo Max automatically record video and alert you if it detects movement or sound in your home. Sadly, I’ve been unable to test any of this functionality either. I’ll update this if I manage to connect the robovac to my Wi-Fi.

From a privacy perspective, you may not want an internet-connected, remote control, camera, and microphone in your home, but to each their own.

The bottom line

The Trifo Max is a powerful robot vacuum with an efficient mapping capability. It performs well picking up the debris of a meal with kids, sucking in dust bunnies, and even lifting pet hair from carpet. It’s also good at avoiding obstacles, but my trouble trying to connect it to my Wi-Fi network is a cause for concern.

If you want a powerful and capable robot vacuum, the Trifo Max justifies the $349.99 price. However, we wouldn’t recommend it for online features or home security. Even without the mobile app, this is a good enough performer in this price bracket to be worth considering.