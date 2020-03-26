It’s pretty obvious that the Triscuit name is a play on the word biscuit, but it turns out the ‘tri’ at the beginning doesn’t stand for ‘three’ — it’s short for ‘electricity’

source Shutterstock

The origin behind Triscuit’s name comes from the 1900s process used to make the crackers.

The crackers’ producer, Nabisco, confirmed the origin behind the cracker’s name after writer Sage Boggs dug into its history.

It turns out Triscuit is a combination of the words “electricity” and “biscuit.”

Triscuits are a staple snack you’ll often find everywhere from parties to picnics. But the origin behind the salty crackers’ name is less widely known.

Sage Boggs, a writer for “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” and a freelance contributor for SNL’s Weekend Update, recently went on a hunt to find out the meaning behind the beloved snack’s name.

After some Google searches and reaching out to Triscuit’s producer, Nabisco, Boggs discovered the crackers’ name is indeed a play on the word “biscuit,” as many would assume, but what about the first part of the name – tri?

Nabisco confirmed to Boggs that the “tri” does not stand for three, however, the company did not initially know what the “tri” stood for.

“How… how do they know what it DOESN’T mean, but NOT know what it DOES mean? HOW??” Boggs wrote in a tweet.

But after more searching online, Boggs found an early 1900s advertisement for Triscuits touting that, “Triscuit it baked by electricity, the only food on the market prepared by this 1903 process.”

So, it turns out, Triscuits are named for the process they were made by, not the number three.

“Elec-TRI-city Biscuit TRISCUIT MEANS “ELECTRICITY BISCUIT,” Boggs wrote in a tweet.

Triscuit later retweeted Boggs thread and said, “We had to go all the way up the ladder but we CAN confirm.”