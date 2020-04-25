A timeline of Trisha Paytas’ turbulent history with H3H3’s Ethan Klein, from body-shaming, to making up, to dating his brother-in-law

caption Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein. source H3H3 Podcast / YouTube

Trisha Paytas has a complicated history with Youtuber couple H3H3 – Ethan and Hila Klein.

The last year has been filled with feisty Twitter feuds, insults, and nudes, only to culminate with Paytas appearing on the H3H3 podcast.

Ethan and Hila also decided to help Paytas find love earlier this year by setting up a “Bachelorette” style show.

But things went sour again when Paytas broke the rules and started dating Hila’s brother Moses.

It’s almost impossible to know what’s really going on because Paytas is a self-confessed troll. But here’s a rundown of everything we know about what’s happened so far.

The beef all started back in May 2019 when Ethan Klein called out photo editing

In May 2019, H3H3’s Ethan Klein posted a video called “Instagram vs. Reality,” where he called out how heavily photos on social media are edited. He found images of celebrities and influencers that they had posted and compared them to photos other people had taken.

He included Trisha Paytas in the video, calling her the “spokesperson for Instagram vs Reality,” and criticized for the sheer amount of touching up her photos are given.

“Why are you even a model if you’re going to modify your looks that much?” he asked. “It’s like beauty queen to WWF wrestler in two seconds. You cannot photoshop your heart and soul – remember that.”

Klein was trying to make the wider point that people shouldn’t compare themselves to what they see on social media because, in all likelihood, these stars aren’t showing a picture of reality. But some thought he went a bit far with his jokes, calling one side by side of Paytas “Coachella vs an open casket funeral,” and referring to Tana Mongeau as a “manatee.”

Trisha hit back, calling Ethan a ‘disgusting piece of s—‘

Paytas didn’t take the criticism lying down, and hit back at Klein in a long string of tweets.

“hey @h3h3productions – you are a disgusting piece of s—,” she said. “Your recent video is not only predatory – it’s also HARMFUL to young girls.”

She told him she’d struggled with suicidal thoughts from a young age, and bullying can “lead to many girls wanting to take their lives like I did for so many years.”

“Suicide from bullying is fucking real,” she continued. “I pray to God u never know anyone first hand that ends their life from that s—. It’s not a joke. It’s f—ing real – u sicko.”

She also posted a video called “h3h3 is HARMING YOUNG GIRLS!” where she tearfully recorded her thoughts from her infamous kitchen floor and urged Klein to take the video down.

“It just made me so sad and upset that there’s this 40-year-old man shaming girls,” she said. “He would take my one photo where I was glam for Instagram and compare it to a video like this or a vlog video where I have no makeup on. It wasn’t the same day. It was a completely different looks.”

Trisha also got Ethan’s wife Hila involved, but Ethan wasn’t bothered

Paytas sent another tweet, tagging the other half of H3H3, Hila Klein, telling her not to raise the child they were expecting “to be as ignorant as your husband.”

“I would divorce him ASAP as he is causing so much damage to young women,” Paytas wrote. “It’s actually SICKENING. I’ve never been more disgusted. That you stand by him is even more disgusting.”

Klein wasn’t fazed and retweeted her saying, “Who is this rude person? I don’t recognize her from her profile picture. Anyone know?”

He then hammered his point further by posting a highly edited photo of himself where he’d neatened up his facial hair, made himself thinner, and gotten rid of all the lines on his face.

Reality vs Instragam pic.twitter.com/xHADPMCJmM — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) May 9, 2019

Things took a surprising turn when Trisha asked to come on the podcast

Just two days later, Paytas tweeted that she wanted to appear on the H3 podcast.

“Omg why didn’t I realize how funny @h3h3productions was this whole time?!” she continued, thanking him for a (non-existent) collab and saying she was a huge fan.

She also said she wanted to go to Israel with Klein because he “seems like the dude to do this with.”

Paytas is a self-confessed troll, so these tweets were probably little more than an attempt at getting some attention.

“I just have this constant need for attention,” she told Insider in a previous article. “Maybe that’s a bad thing, maybe not, but it’s how I thrive.”

In August, Trisha asked Ethan to leave her alone

In August, presumably after Klein made a comment about her in the H3H3 podcast, Paytas tweeted him once again.

“Why do [you] repeatedly come for me ??” she asked. “U r a dad now, maybe like stop picking on girls online for literally no reason ?”

Klein didn’t respond.

In October, Trisha came out as a transgender man, which Ethan said was ‘f—ing insane’

Paytas posted a video titled “I AM TRANSGENDER (FEMALE TO MALE)” in October, in which she said she’s basically a gay man who likes to dress in drag because she is attracted to other gay men, loves “glam” and “voluptuousness,” and has “penis envy.”

Many in the LGBTQ community were upset because they thought she was making a joke out of transgender issues, and several called her out on social media and in the video’s comments.

Klein also mocked her, calling her “f—ing insane” on an episode of the podcast.

In response, Paytas send several revealing photos to Klein over Twitter, which he called “Gross.”

She also uploaded another video where she said Klein was “worse than Donald Trump.”

With neither side backing down, Ethan then posted a mocking imitation of Trisha’s apology video

Paytas posted an apology video shortly after her announcement, saying she was “overwhelmed by the amount of backlash.”

Klein didn’t miss the opportunity to mock her, dressing up in a blonde wig and red lipstick, and filming a kitchen floor video of his own.

“I wanted to basically apologize to Trisha Paytas, who is such a sweet, genuine person,” Klein said. “I wanted to, first of all, apologize for saying that she looked like she was at an open casket funeral, she was the corpse inside of a casket … You’re so beautiful you’re such a queen.”

He continued insincerely for another few minutes, impersonating Paytas’ apology voice.

“Sorry for saying that you’re not a trans man, even though you have F cup jugs that are always on display,” he said. “Mostly I just want to apologize to Trisha and say that she’s really hot and definitely doesn’t look like she’s been passed around as much as a bowling ball.”

A Twitter exchange then suggested a collab was actually on the cards

A short Twitter exchange between Klein and Paytas in October suggested they might get together to record a podcast. Klein said if she was “man enough” she would come on, to which Paytas said she would do it for $18 million.

“You’d definitely do it for free,” Klein said.

“Apologize for all ur dumb ass trolling then maybe,” Trisha replied.

Sure enough, a few days later, Trisha made her debut appearance on the H3 podcast

Paytas appearing on the H3 podcast was a turn of events nobody expected. It looked like the hosts, and their guest were all having a lot of fun, and they seemed to put their history behind them.

There was one slightly awkward moment where Paytas claimed she had made no money from her video, declaring she was transgender. Klein said he didn’t believe her and made her pull up her YouTube dashboard. It revealed she’d actually made $8,000.

“You’ve been going around saying in your defence and on television too that ‘I don’t make money from this’ so why would I do it?” he said. “I just think that it kind of undermines that whole argument that you’re doing this just to tell your story but clearly you made 8,000 bucks from it.”

But they all seemed to laugh the situation off and ended the recording on good terms.

“Thank you for coming,” Klein tweeted afterwards. “Despite our differences and a few rocky moments, it was really fun having you in the studio.”

Trisha appeared on the podcast again in February for a special ‘Bachelorette’ episode

Things were quiet between H3H3 and Trisha until she came onto the podcast again for a special episode.

The Kleins decided they wanted to help Paytas find love by started a “Bachelorette” style dating show.

“Look how far we’ve come,” Paytas said in the second episode, among many insinuations she wanted to be part of a ‘throuple’ with the Kleins.

Paytas chose some of her favorite contestants by judging their video entries. She also expressed an interest in Hila’s brother Moses.

She agreed to the rules set by Klein – it was preferred she wouldn’t message with any of the contestants in private, but if Paytas did, she would have to let them know.

However, lockdown meant the show was put on hold, and Paytas started breaking the rules

The coronavirus pandemic threw a spanner in the works for the quest to find Paytas love, and the show was put on hold in March.

However, Paytas took things into her own hands. Out of seemingly nowhere, she started posting photos of her and Klein’s brother-in-law Moses on social media.

“Social distancing together,” she tweeted with a love heart and two photos of her and Moses in her garden.

“At the end I won the bachelorette. Thank u @h3h3productions,” Paytas tweeted a few days later with another photo.

“Stop this right now,” Klein tweeted back, as well as a vomiting emoji. “I’m not really mad just confused and wondering what the actual f— is going on.”

Klein said he and Hila had no idea what was happening because Moses was avoiding their questions. They discussed the matter on their podcast, saying nobody had told them anything and they were just judging the situation from what they saw on social media.

Meanwhile, on April 3, Paytas tweeted, “Love being family” with yet another selfie with Moses.

“Sorry Trish but even Jesus here couldn’t fix ur broken a–,” Klein replied. Paytas asked him not to troll her for “being in love.”

The confusion continued throughout April, with Trisha apparently learning Hebrew and prepping for Passover

Hila and Moses are both Israeli and Jewish, and Paytas clearly wanted to show how dedicated she was to her new love by learning about his culture throughout April.

She posted one video on the Hebrew alphabet, then vlogged about prepping for Passover, where she bought Kosher foods from the supermarket and got dressed up for the occasion.

Things between Trisha and the Kleins quickly turned dramatic again

Paytas was very open and revealing about her relationship with Moses on social media, then started accusing Klein of trying to ruining it.

“U can’t cut through the earth,” she tweeted at him. “We are soulmates. So u can’t set it on fire even if u wanted to. I’ve been trying to be nice and respectful but stop coming for me bro.”

Klein then told her to stop trying to cut Moses off from his family, “like Scientology.”

“He’s a big boy I think he can make his own decisions,” Paytas responded.

It looked like Trisha and Moses were not meant to be, and she accused the Kleins of ruining her relationship

On April 14, Paytas posted a series of now-deleted tweets to Klein. She said he was jealous of her and Moses because he never had sex himself, then confusingly said she wanted to have sex with his dad.

“I’m sure the love of your life Moses is thrilled to hear of your intentions to f— my dad,” Klein responded.

Paytas then uploaded a video called “h3 ruined my relationship,” which she said was “one of the saddest videos” she’d ever made. She spoke in-depth about how much she cared for Moses and went into details about their sex life, and then blamed the Kleins for the relationship ending.

She also claimed the Klein’s set her up on the “Bachelorette” show and didn’t choose contestants she would actually like.

“B—- you were up here trying to have a throuple with us like two weeks ago talking about me being a 10,” Klein responded.

In a further tweet, he added: “This season of the BacH3lorette has been wild damn!!!”

On April 22, Trisha uploaded a video of her and Moses eating Korean fried cheese

After a quiet couple of weeks, Paytas posted a video of her and Moses in her car eating Korean friend cheese on April 22. It’s unclear when the video was filmed, but they are wearing masks so it must have been some point during California’s ongoing lockdown.

The video is called “my special guest is water,” referring to Moses’ name on YouTube: Channel Water.

They spoke about judgment, love, and hate, and Paytas’ love of deep-fried food.

Some commentators think the whole drama might have been ramped up by Paytas for publicity, and her quest to find love on the H3 Podcast will continue when the lockdown is over. It’s impossible to know for sure what’s going on.

What is clear though, is this saga is likely to continue one way or the other.

