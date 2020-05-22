VIDEO: US troops trying to get to work waited in their cars as security stopped the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi gunman

caption Video obtained by ABC-affiliate KIII 3 News in South Texas showed a stream of cars waiting as several gunshots echoed throughout the North Gate of the base. source Screenshot via KIII 3 News

US service members and defense contractors waited in their cars as military security forces confronted a gunman at the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi on Thursday.

Video obtained by a local news station reportedly showed a stream of cars waiting as several gunshots echoed throughout the base’s entrance.

All employees and visitors who enter US military bases are checked by service members or contractors for security reasons.

US service members and defense contractors waited in their cars as military security forces confronted a gunman at the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi in Texas early Thursday morning.

Video obtained by ABC-affiliate KIII 3 News in South Texas showed a stream of cars waiting as several gunshots echoed throughout the North Gate of the base.

All employees and visitors who arrive on US military bases are checked by service members or contractors for security reasons, and typically lead to a number of cars at the gate. Depending on the location, wait times to enter a military base can be particularly long early in the morning, when employees arrive for work; and in the late afternoon.

The 21-year-old gunman was identified by the FBI as Adam Alsahli. The shooter drove to one of the base’s entrances and fired at security forces personnel, hitting an employee in the chest, according to CNN. The employee’s bulletproof vest reportedly caught the bullet and she sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter then drove the car towards the gate before crashing into a protective barrier. He left his vehicle before shooting again, and was fatally shot by security forces. Investigators have determined that the incident was “terrorism-related.”

Roughly 43,000 people, including 2,800 active-duty service members, work on the base.