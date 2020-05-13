The Trump administration ignored parts of a detailed CDC plan for reopening the US which was designed to avoid a second wave of coronavirus infections

caption President Donald Trump at a press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 11, 2020. source Getty Images

The Trump administration ignored a CDC report’s recommendations on reopening the US in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The report, obtained by the AP, contains recommendations that the White House did not take up in its April 17 plan for reopening America.

The CDC advocated an approach coordinated by the federal government, with detailed instructions for community leaders for reopening businesses and schools.

The Trump administration has left it up to state governors to decide how to open up.

The Trump administration disregarded much of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report containing detailed guidelines for how lift lockdown measures in the US while avoiding a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

The Associated Press on Tuesday published the 63-page CDC document, which contained a detailed roadmap for reopening businesses, schools and other institutions. The full document is here.

It differs starkly from the plan the White House eventually went with to lift the lockdowns, advocating a centralized approach with common standards for loosening lockdowns.

Instead, the White House’s “Opening up America Again” plan of April 17 largely left governors and other state officials to decide how and when to lift lockdown measures.

In the CDC plan, community leaders should be given step-by-step instructions for how to re-open – which did not ultimately take place. The AP said the measures were meant to be a starting point which could be adapted to each area.

The CDC report also contains more cautious advice on limiting non-essential travel.

Some experts criticised the Trump administration for shelving the plan.

Stephen Morse, a Columbia University expert on the spread of diseases, told the AP: “Many different places are considering how to safely develop return-to-work procedures. Having more guidance on that earlier on might have been more reassuring to people. And it might have have prevented some cases.”

The report was made public as President Donald Trump pushes for state authorities to lift lockdown measures and for businesses to reopen.

But in testimony to a Senate committee Tuesday Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, urged states not to lift lockdown measures until they had plans in place to deal with a possible surge in infections.