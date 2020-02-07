Some smartphone games and weather apps are reportedly feeding location data into a database that the Trump administration is using to enforce its border crackdown

caption Your call gets transferred from tower to tower as you move through the landscape. source Anucha Cheechang/Shutterstock.com

The Trump administration has purchased access to millions of smartphone users’ location data and is using it for immigration enforcement, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

The database collects information through everyday smartphone apps that users have allowed to access their location, according to the report.

Federal agencies, including ICE and CBP, have been buying data from Venntel, the company behind the database, since 2017.

Experts told the Journal this appears to be one of the largest uses of bulk data by US law enforcement ever – and that it appears to be legal.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Trump administration has been using commercial data that tracks millions of smartphone users’ locations to help enforce its policies on immigration and deportation, according to a report Friday from the Wall Street Journal.

The database, owned by a company called Venntel Inc., collects information from run-of-the-mill games, weather and shopping smartphone apps where users have agreed to share their location, according to the report.

Sources told the Journal that Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), two divisions under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), have used the location data to help them identify and locate those who may have entered the country unlawfully, whom they later arrested.

“All CBP operations in which commercially available telemetry data may be used are undertaken in furtherance of CBP’s responsibility to enforce U.S. law at the border and in accordance with relevant legal, policy, and privacy requirements,” a spokesperson for the agency told Business Insider.

DHS has been using Venntel data since at least 2017, while ICE paid Venntel $190,000 for licenses in 2017 and CBP spent $1.1 million on software licenses that included Venntel services last September, the Journal reports.

Both agencies told the Journal that the data is “pseudonymized,” meaning the unique identifier for each cellphone isn’t linked directly to the customers’ name, but a New York Times investigation showed that pseudonymized data can still be used together with other data to link a cellphone to its owner.

While experts told the Journal that this was one of the largest known uses of bulk data by US law enforcement, they also said it appears to be legal because the government purchased the data from a private company, as opposed to collecting it directly from users’ phones, a practice for which the US Supreme Court has said police generally need a warrant.