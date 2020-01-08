Trump says ‘all is well’ after a barrage of Iranian missiles rained down on US forces in Iraq

In his first response to a missile attack by Iran on US forces in Iraq, President Donald Trump tweeted that “all is well.”

In his first response to a missile attack by Iran on US forces in Iraq, President Donald Trump tweeted late Tuesday that “all is well” – a change of pace from earlier tweets threatening to hit Iran hard if it retaliated against US forces for the killing of a senior Iranian military official.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

“So far, so good!” he tweeted. “We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!” The president added that he would make a follow-up statement the next morning.

The president’s tweet, a mild response compared with his more threatening recent tweets, followed an Iranian missile attack on US military and coalition forces early Wednesday morning local time in Iraq, the latest in a tit-for-tat exchange between the US and Iran.

“Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles” targeting “at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil,” the Pentagon said in a statement Tuesday evening. No deaths were initially reported.

Trump last week ordered a drone strike that killed Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Quds Force. In the wake of the strike, Iran’s senior leadership vowed to take “harsh retaliation” against the US.

“General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” the Department of Defense said in a statement following Soleimani’s killing. “This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans.”

The US linked Soleimani to a December 27 rocket attack carried out by an Iran-backed militia in Iraq that killed a US civilian contractor and wounded several service members and to an assault on the US Embassy in Baghdad.

The overt missile attack Wednesday on the US military, for which the Revolutionary Guard claimed responsibility, seemed to mark a shift in Iranian behavior from the mining of tankers, the shooting down of a US drone, and the attacks on Saudi oil facilities, though Iran quickly signaled a desire to de-escalate in the aftermath.

The US has deployed more than 15,000 US troops to the Middle East since May to strengthen the US force posture in the region amid rising regional tensions with Iran. In the past few days alone, the US military has sent thousands of additional troops to the region.