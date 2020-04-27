“Maybe get going on it”: Trump asks governors to consider reopening schools

caption President Donald J. Trump speaks with Vice President Mike Pence and members of the coronavirus task force during a briefing in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. source Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Donald Trump sounded eager to get schools opened soon during a phone call with governors, according to a recording obtained by Insider.

“The young children have done very well in this disaster that we’ve all gone through, so a lot of people are thinking about the school openings,” Trump said.

Painting a rosy picture of his administration’s response to the coronavirus, Trump listened to governors’ needs by asking them to dial “hashtag two” to speak up during the call.

President Donald Trump urged governors to look at opening their states’ public school systems as early as possible during a conference call on Monday.

In a recording obtained by Insider, Trump painted his usual rosy picture of his administration’s response to the coronavirus in between asking governors to relay their concerns by hitting “hashtag two” to be unmuted.

Trump addressed schools reopening after praising Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards for his plan to reopen his state amid what he described as ramped up testing and contact tracing.

“Some of you might start thinking about school openings, because a lot of people are wanting to have the school openings,” Trump said. “It’s not a big subject. The young children have done very well in this disaster. And we’ve all gone through it. So a lot of people are thinking about the school openings [inaudible] they thought it would happen.

“I think it’s something, Mike, they can seriously consider and maybe get going on it,” Trump continued, addressing Vice President Mike Pence, who was also on the call.

This comes after Trump criticized Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp last week for reopening his state too soon.

Kemp briefly spoke on the call, but Trump did not address his state any further.

Trump also brought up the issue of schools reopening during his rescheduled press briefing on Monday.

“Many are thinking about their school system,” Trump said when asked about his best advice for states reopening their economy. “Not a long way to go in the school system right now for this season, for this year, but I think you’ll see a lot of schools open up, even if it’s for a very short period of time. I think it would be a good thing.”