‘Should I be? Huh? I never thought about it’: Trump asks if he should use insulin at White House seniors event

President Donald Trump made some confusing comments about insulin on Tuesday.

During a White House event on senior citizens, Trump veered from his prepared remarks after reading a line about the price of insulin.

“I don’t use insulin,” Trump said. “Should I be? Huh? I never thought about it. But I know a lot of people are very badly affected, right? Unbelievable.”

Shortly afterward, Surgeon General Jerome Adams tried to explain the president’s comments: “So yes, we do utilize insulin, but we make it ourselves.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After dabbling with the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, President Donald Trump speculated about taking a new drug this week.

“I don’t use insulin,” Trump said Tuesday during a White House event for senior citizens. “Should I be? Huh? I never thought about it. But I know a lot of people are very badly affected, right? Unbelievable.”

Trump: I don’t use insulin. Should I be? Huh? I never thought about it. pic.twitter.com/rGv3tLru0d — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 26, 2020

Trump’s comments came as he veered from prepared remarks.

After reading a line on the high cost of insulin, Trump asked the crowd of reporters if he should be taking the drug.

Shortly afterward, Surgeon General Jerome Adams attempted to explain Trump’s query.

Truly spectacular spin/save attempt by the Surgeon General: He tells Trump that bodies like theirs make insulin — "so yes, we do utilize insulin, but we make it ourselves" — but people with diabetes need exogenous insulin. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 26, 2020

“So yes, we do utilize insulin, but we make it ourselves,” Adams said.