Trump boasts about ‘biggest Stock Market increase since 1974’ one day after the number of jobless Americans topped 16 million

Dr. Anthony Fauci attends daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington

President Donald Trump gloated on Friday that the US had “the biggest Stock Market increase since 1974” in the week of April 6.

“We have a great chance for the really big bounce when the Invisible Enemy is gone!” he added, referring to the novel coronavirus.

Trump’s tweet came as unemployment claims across the US continue to skyrocket. The Labor Department reported that 6.6 million people filed for unemployment last week, totaling 16.8 million jobless claims over the last three weeks.

The number of jobs lost in the last three weeks now exceeds the 15 million jobs lost during the Great Recession over a decade ago.

Economic forecasts also predict the numbers will keep rising and the unemployment rate will top the 25% peak it hit during the Great Depression.

The coronavirus, which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic last month, has devastated the US economy as business have been forced to close their offices and millions of Americans work from home or are laid off.

Unemployment claims are also continuing to skyrocket to unprecedented levels. The Labor Department reported that 6.6 million people filed for unemployment last week alone, totaling 16.8 million jobless claims over the last three weeks.

The number of jobs lost in the last three weeks now exceeds the 15 million jobs lost during the Great Recession over a decade ago. Economic forecasts also predict the numbers will keep rising and the unemployment rate will top the 25% peak it hit during the Great Depression.

“In its first month alone, the coronavirus crisis is poised to exceed any comparison to the Great Recession,” Glassdoor Senior Economist Daniel Zhao said in a statement to Politico. “The new normal for UI claims will be the canary in the coal mine for how long effects of the crisis will linger for the millions of newly unemployed Americans.”

“We are nowhere near the end of this,” tweeted Heidi Shierholz, policy director at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute. “The labor market has been upended.”

A Moody’s Analytics report this week said the potential job loss numbers are “harrowing” and fuel “our expectation that [unemployment insurance] claims will continue to accrue at historic rates in the near term. The harsh reality is that the level of initial UI claims is unlikely to recede in the coming weeks.”

Trump signed a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package last month that significantly expanded unemployment benefits for those who have been laid off as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. But NPR reported that obtaining those benefits can be a huge challenge as state unemployment offices are overwhelmed and people are unable to get in touch with anyone to file claims.

Natasha Frid, who worked as an assistant at a university before she was let go last month, wrote in The Cut that she called to file a claim “hundreds of times” this week and hasn’t been able to reach anyone.

Frid added that in one Facebook group called, “HELP US – NYS UNEMPLOYMENT ISSUES,” someone mentioned that they’d configured a computer software to automatically dial the number and enter the phone extensions. Another person said they were using three different phones to call New York’s state unemployment office. One woman said she went out to buy a non-portable phone because it was easier to hold for eight hours a day.

Trump, meanwhile, has dramatically shifted his message to the public over the last several months. He initially downplayed the risk of the coronavirus, called it a Democratic “hoax,” and insisted it was no more dangerous than the flu and that the US was well prepared to handle it.

As the disease gained a stronger foothold in the country around mid-March, Trump acknowledged the severity of the crisis and claimed he “felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”

He pivoted to focus on the economy near the end of last month and said the US would “be open for business” again “very soon,” despite public health officials warning that preemptively lifting stay-at-home orders would exacerbate the outbreak. But Trump doubled down, saying “we cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself.”

The president has struck a more measured tone in recent days, however, as Republican lawmakers reportedly urge him to step back from spearheading the daily White House coronavirus briefings and allow scientific experts to take the stage.