Trump complimented Jim Jordan’s physique and said his ears ‘have something going on’ during rambling post-impeachment speech

President Donald Trump complimented Rep. Jim Jordan’s physical fitness during a White House speech celebrating the end of his impeachment trial on Thursday.

“When I first got to know Jim, I’d say, huh, he never wears a jacket – he’s obviously very proud of his body,” Trump said.

Jordan wrestled in college and was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University in the late 1980s and early 1990s. During his tenure, dozens of wrestlers on the team allege they were sexually abused by the team doctor.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump singled out Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, complimenting the congressman’s physical fitness during a White House speech celebrating the end of the impeachment trial on Thursday.

“When I first got to know Jim, I’d say, huh, he never wears a jacket – he’s obviously very proud of his body,” Trump said.

Jordan was a collegiate wrestler and an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University in the late 1980s and early 1990s. During Jordan’s time coaching at Ohio State, dozens of wrestlers on his team allege they were sexually abused by the team doctor. Jordan has denied knowing about the abuse, even as some players said he was aware.

The president joked that the exercise machines in the congressional gym “start burning” when Jordan uses them.

“Those ears have something going on there,” Trump said of Jordan, possibly referring to cauliflower ear. “This guy was a champion top, top wrestler.”

During his Thursday remarks, Trump complimented and thanked a host of other Republican lawmakers who stood by him and fought the impeachment charges on his behalf.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted to acquit Trump of both charges against him following a bitter impeachment trial.

Trump framed his impeachment as a “war,” accused Democrats of treating him “unbelievably unfairly,” and blamed “dirty” intelligence officials, including former FBI Director James Comey, for the way he was treated.

“It was evil, it was corrupt, it was dirty cops,” Trump said. “It was leakers, liars, and this should never, ever happen to another president, ever. I don’t know if other presidents would have been able to take it.”

“This guy was a champion top-top wrestler,” Trump says of Jim Jordan, adding he never wears a jacket because “he’s obviously proud of his body.” He says when NCAA champions came to WH, “those wrestlers, they grabbed him – they loved Jim Jordan,” calling him a “warrior” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 6, 2020