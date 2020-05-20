Trump took 4 days to publicly congratulate his daughter Tiffany on graduating from law school

caption US President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump and his daughter Tiffany Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, in April 2018. source Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, on her graduation from Georgetown Law School on Saturday, four days ago.

In a tweet, the president said he was proud of his daughter and quipped, “Just what I need is a lawyer in the family.”

Reporters had noted on Tuesday that not a single Trump family member had publicly congratulated Tiffany on her achievement.

President Donald Trump didn’t publicly acknowledge that his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, had graduated from Georgetown Law School until four days after the fact.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the president congratulated his 26-year-old daughter, quipping, “Just what I need is a lawyer in the family.”

CNN’s Kate Bennett and Vanity Fair had noted on Tuesday that not a single Trump family member had publicly acknowledged Tiffany’s graduation on Saturday.

Bennett reported on Wednesday that the president invited his daughter to the White House to personally congratulate her.

Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, on graduating from Georgetown Law. Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

It’s unclear what Tiffany plans to do with her law degree, but she said in October 2016 that she was interested in working for her father’s business and that she’d bring “a different kind [of] skill set to the company.”

Tiffany Trump graduated from @GeorgetownLaw over the weekend. So far, no public acknowledgement of her academic achievement from @realDonaldTrump, @FLOTUS or other Trump family members. — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) May 19, 2020

This isn’t the first time the president has appeared to spurn his youngest daughter. Last fall, Madeleine Westerhout, his executive assistant, told reporters that he didn’t like to be photographed with Tiffany because he thought she was overweight.

The president said at the time that he would call Tiffany to reassure her that Westerhout’s claim was untrue. He insisted that Westerhout, who was forced to resign over the incident, was “a very good person.”

“I’m going to say it’s just absolutely false,” he told reporters, adding that Tiffany “is a wonderful person” and “a great student” who “studied so hard.”