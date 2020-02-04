A new poll just gave Trump the highest economic approval rating of any president in the last 20 years

caption President Donald Trump source The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images

A Gallup poll released Tuesday found Trump received the highest approval rating for any president in the last two decades.

The results showed 63% of the public backs Trump’s handling of the economy, a six-point increase from the last poll taken in November.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll released last week also found Trump received strong support on his economic record so far.

Confidence in the economy remains high among many Americans as it continues adding jobs and steadily expands, serving as a critical part of the president’s re-election bid.

A Gallup poll released on Tuesday found that Trump had received the highest economic approval rating of any president in the last 20 years.

The survey showed Trump receiving a 63% approval rating among respondents for his handling of the American economy, a six-point boost from the last poll released in November.

It’s the highest economic approval figure since the immediate aftermath of 9/11 when George W. Bush was president. It peaked at 72% in October 2001.

By comparison, President Obama saw support for his stewardship of the economy top out at 59% in February 2009, the height of the Great Recession, according to Gallup.

Last week, a Washington Post-ABC News poll found 56% of respondents supported Trump’s management of the economy, which is undergoing its longest expansion on record and continues adding jobs at a healthy pace.

The same Gallup poll also found that his job approval rating stood at 49%, and just over half of Americans now view the Republican Party favorably.

The strong back-to-back poll results came at a pivotal moment for President Trump. With the Republican-led Senate likely to acquit him in his impeachment trial over an attempt to investigate Democrats in Ukraine, Trump is seeking to place the economy front and center in his re-election campaign.

At Tuesday’s State of the Union Address, he’s expected to draw attention to his economic record, an area where he’s repeatedly drawn stronger support among Americans.

Under Trump, the stock market has locked in record highs while unemployment has steadily fallen.

But critics argue that economic inequality worsened under the president’s watch with the 2017 tax cuts and bruising trade disputes that hurt farmers and American consumers alike.