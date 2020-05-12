Trump sides with Elon Musk, says Tesla should be allowed to reopen its factory ‘NOW’

President Donald Trump waded into Tesla’s fight with California officials on Tuesday, tweeting that he agreed with Elon Musk that the electric car factory should be allowed to reopen immediately.

The Tesla CEO has maintained that the company should be allowed to operate its factory under the state’s coronavirus guidelines.

But officials in Alameda County have taken a stricter stance, saying Tesla can only resume basic operations.

Tesla on Saturday filed a lawsuit against the county, and on Monday returned to work in defiance of the rules.

“California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW,” he tweeted. “It can be done Fast & Safely!”

The tweet comes a day after Tesla began operations at the Fremont factory in defiance of Alameda County rules saying the factory could not resume work. Musk openly celebrated the return to work and acknowledged the risk attached to the move, saying “If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.”

In response, county officials said Tesla was only allowed to resume “minimum basic operations,” adding that they hoped the company would comply “without further enforcement measures.”

Musk has been extremely critical of state and local shelter-in-place orders meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, calling them “fascist” and “fundamentally a violation of the Constitution.” Tesla has attempted to restart its operations several times recently despite public health orders prohibiting it from doing so.

While only essential businesses are currently allowed to operate in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom let some retail and manufacturing businesses open last Friday and said on Monday that he expected Tesla to start up operations by next week.

“My understanding is they have had some very constructive conversations,” Newsom said in a video press conference. “My belief and hope and expectation is as early as next week, they will be able to resume.”

However, Newsom also said local governments are allowed to maintain stricter rules if they choose to – which Alameda and several other counties in the Bay Area have done. Tesla filed a lawsuit over the weekend against Alameda county over the stricter regulations.

Musk and President Trump have had a mixed relationship since he took office in 2017. “He’s one of our great geniuses,” Trump said of Musk during a January interview with CNBC, even comparing him to Thomas Edison. “And we have to protect our genius.”

However, the US’ withdrawal from the 2015 Paris Climate Accord left Musk with “no choice” but to leave two White House advisory councils on which he previously sat.

“Am departing presidential councils,” Musk tweeted in June 2017 on the day of the US’ exit from the landmark agreement. “Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.”

