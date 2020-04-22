Trump: ‘I disagree strongly’ with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen businesses in his state

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he disagrees “strongly” with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen some businesses in his state beginning this week.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he disagrees with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to reopen some businesses in his state starting Friday.

Kemp said on Monday that gyms, bowling alleys, barbershops, hair and nail salons, massage therapy businesses, and tattoo parlors can reopen as early as Friday and that theaters and restaurants will be allowed to reopen on Monday. Kemp added that bars and nightclubs will remain shuttered for now.

The Republican governor’s announcement drew sharp criticism from public health officials, who warned that reopening businesses that quickly would exacerbate the coronavirus outbreak. Some business owners in the state also pushed back and said they would keep their doors shut.

Trump said on Wednesday that he spoke with Kemp earlier in the day.

“I told the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, that I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities which are in violation of the Phase 1 guidelines for the incredible people of Georgia,” Trump said, referring to preliminary guidelines the White House issued on beginning to reopen the country following statewide lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.

“He must do what he thinks is right,” Trump said. “I want him to do what he thinks is right. But I disagree with him on what he’s doing, but I want to let the governors do – now if I see something totally egregious, totally out of line, I’ll do – but I think spas and beauty salons and tattoo parlors and barbershops in Phase 1 – we’re going to have Phase 2 very soon – is just too soon.”

“I think it’s too soon,” Trump reiterated. “And I love the people. I love those people that use all of those things, the spas and beauty parlors and barbershops and tattoo parlors. I love them. But they can wait a little bit longer, just a little bit, not much, because safety has to predominate. We have to have that. So I told the governor very simply that I disagree with his decision, but he has to do what he thinks is right.”

The president’s remarks are at odds with a CNN report that cited a source familiar with the matter as saying Trump and Vice President Mike Pence called Kemp on Tuesday night to express support for his decision.

