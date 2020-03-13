Trump has blatantly ignored CDC advice and claimed that because he ‘had no symptoms’ he didn’t need to self-quarantine

caption Brian Cornell, the Chairman and CEO of Target Corporation, reaches out and shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump after the president declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US. source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

In a press conference at the White House on Friday, Donald Trump addressed the nation on his administration’s response to the novel coronavirus.

Trump shook hands with several CEOs and said he and his staff would not self-isolate because they have “no symptoms whatsoever.”

Throughout the conference, Trump blatantly ignored CDC recommendations of how to protect yourself and others after coming into contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

As President Donald Trump addressed the nation about the federal government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in the US, Trump blatantly disregarded recommendations made by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention after coming into contact with individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the conference, Trump welcomed CEOs of several major corporations, including Brian Cornell, the Chairman and CEO of Target Corporation, by shaking their hands. All but one chief executive officer accepted the president’s handshake. The man opted for an elbow bump in place of touching Trump’s hand.

Every one of these CEOs is shaking hands with Trump, who has come in direct contact with infected persons, and it’s driving me crazy. But then there’s this guy, finally, who offered an elbow bump. https://t.co/5beaj7KpCA — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 13, 2020

Questions have been repeatedly raised about Trump’s exposure to the coronavirus after he was photographed with a Brazilian press aide at Mar-A-Lago who tested positive for the disease over the weekend.

When asked whether he and his staff would self-isolate, Trump responded that because they exhibited “no symptoms whatsoever,” that they would not be quarantining themselves, despite the fact that doctors have repeatedly noted that patients can be infected with coronavirus and exhibit no symptoms for up to two weeks.

The president also refused to be tested for the novel virus during the press conference but then walked back his statement, saying he would “most likely” be tested.

“Let’s put it this way, I’m not concerned, OK?” Trump responded when asked about his possible exposure. “I don’t think it’s a big deal, I would do it, I don’t feel any reason – I feel extremely good,” said Trump, adding he had “no symptoms, no anything.”

Trump also dismissed concerns about his exposure to the disease when informed that Reps. Doug Collins of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida had both come into contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus at CPAC.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the CDC has provided guidance on how one should respond if they’ve been in contact with individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The federal health agency has recommended several precautionary measures for the public, including staying home unless going to seek out medical care; separating yourself from other people and animals; and wearing a facemask – all of which Trump has chosen not to do after being in contact with people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

So far, the coronavirus has swept across the country infecting more than 1,800 and taking the lives of at least 41. More than 30 states have declared a state of emergency in response to the outbreak – at the press conference, the president declared a national emergency in response to the coronavirus.

The Trump administration has come under fire for under testing for the disease. At the conference, Trump addressed how the government would handle the spread of the novel virus, including the implementation of a new testing policy.