Photos show the articles of impeachment against Trump

caption The two U.S House of Representatives articles of impeachment of President Donald Trump await the signature of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) before an engrossment ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2020. source REUTERS/Leah Millis

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, before the US Senate.

During that ceremony, the public was able to catch a glimpse of the actual articles – one count of abuse of power, and one count of obstruction of Congress – that were passed by the House in December.

Pelosi, flanked by House managers and Democratic leaders, signed the articles of impeachment with a series of pens.

“Today we will make history,” Pelosi said at the signing ceremony. “This president will be held accountable.”

The articles of impeachment were passed by the US House of Representatives in December, and on Wednesday the House voted to transmit the articles to the US Senate where the impeachment trial will be held.

Much like signing ceremonies done by US presidents, Pelosi used multiple pens that were handed out to those present at the ceremony. (President Lyndon B. Johnson used more than 75 pens to sign the 1964 Civil Rights Act that were given to legislators and civil rights leaders.)

House managers were selected earlier on Wednesday, and they include Reps. Adam Schiff of California, Jerry Nadler of New York, Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Sylvia Garcia of Texas, Val Demings of Florida, Jason Crow of Colorado, and Zoe Lofgren of California.

The articles were then marched over to the Senate to notify the upper chamber that the articles will be transmitted. The actual delivery of the articles is expected on Thursday.

The impeachment inquiry was sparked by a whistleblower complaint filed by a member of the intelligence community. It centers around whether Trump abused his power for political gain, with regards to a pressure campaign on the Ukrainian government to get dirt on a political opponent.