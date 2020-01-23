TRUMP IMPEACHMENT TRIAL: House prosecutors will lay the legal groundwork for the president’s removal on day 2 of opening arguments

caption Capitol Hill on Day Two of the Impeachment Trial of President Trump source Reuters

On Thursday, the Senate will head into the second day of opening arguments in President Donald Trump's historic impeachment trial.

House impeachment managers – lawmakers who act as prosecutors in the trial – are expected to lay out the constitutional groundwork for impeachment.

Among other things, they will discuss legal precedent supporting Trump's removal from office, what constitutes abuse of power, and why the president's conduct rises to the level of an impeachable offense.

On Thursday, the Senate will hear the second day of opening arguments in President Donald Trump’s historic impeachment trial.

Trump is the third US president to be impeached. The House of Representatives charged him last month with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to his efforts to force Ukraine to pursue politically motivated investigations against his rivals while withholding vital security assistance and a White House meeting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky desperately sought.

Trump’s trial officially began last week, and House impeachment managers – lawmakers who act as prosecutors against the president – began presenting their opening arguments on Wednesday.

On Thursday, House prosecutors will lay out the constitutional groundwork for impeachment. Among other things, they will discuss legal precedent supporting Trump’s removal from office, what constitutes abuse of power, and why the president’s conduct rises to the level of an impeachable offense.

The proceedings will begin at 1 p.m. ET.

A summary of what happened on day 1 of opening arguments

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and the lead impeachment manager, gave a broad overview of the timeline of the president’s pressure campaign in Ukraine.

It centers around a July 25 phone call Trump had with Zelensky, during which he repeatedly pressed Zelensky to launch investigations targeting former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, over the latter’s employment on the board of the Ukrainian natural-gas company Burisma Holdings. Trump also asked Zelensky to look into a discredited conspiracy theory started by Russia suggesting Ukraine interfered in the 2016 US election.

But as Schiff and the six other impeachment managers detailed, the phone call was just one data point in what turned out to be a months-long effort by Trump and his allies to leverage US foreign policy to bully Ukraine into acceding to the president’s personal, political demands.