Here’s how the schedule for Trump’s upcoming Senate impeachment trial could unfold

On the week of January 13, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to finally transmit two articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with abusing his office and obstructing Congress to the US Senate.

At Tuesday’s Democratic caucus meeting, House Democrats are set to plan votes on resolutions to transmit the articles of impeachment to the US Senate and appoint impeachment managers this week.

Playbook anticipates that the Senate will take around three to four days of “housekeeping” to set the rules and procedures for the trial before issuing a summons for Trump to enter a plea and appear.

The exact timing and schedule of the trial will highly depend on whether the Senate calls key witnesses to testify, or if they hear no additional testimony and vote after hearing arguments from both sides.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On the week of January 13, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to finally transmit two articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with abusing his office and obstructing Congress to the US Senate.

Next, the Senate will hold a trial determining whether to convict Trump on those charges, which would result in Trump’s removal from office. Both sides will present their cases to the senators, who act as jurors, while Chief Justice John Roberts will preside over the hearings.

For several weeks after the House voted to impeach Trump, Pelosi withheld the impeachment articles from the Senate amid a standoff with Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over the trial’s rules, and whether the Senate would call additional witnesses to give the jurors the most information possible.

The exact timing and schedule of the trial will highly depend on whether on the Senate calls key witnesses who defied House subpoenas, including former National Security Adviser John Bolton – who has said he will comply with a Senate subpoena for this testimony – and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

The Senate requires a majority vote to approve subpoenas, meaning at least three Republican votes would be needed to call witnesses. GOP Sen. Susan Collins said that she supports calling witnesses, and is trying to rally the Republican votes necessary to subpoena further testimony beyond that presented in the House’s impeachment hearings.

On Monday morning, Politico’s daily Playbook newsletter shed some more light on the schedule and timing of how Trump’s impeachment trial could play out over the next few weeks:

At Tuesday’s Democratic caucus meeting, House Democrats are set to plan votes on resolutions to transmit the articles of impeachment to the US Senate.

On Tuesday or Wednesday, they are also expected to vote to appoint impeachment managers, Democratic representatives who will act as prosecutors in making the case for convicting Trump to the US Senate.

Playbook anticipates that the Senate will take around three to four days of “housekeeping” to set the rules and procedures for the trial before issuing a summons for Trump to enter a plea, and appear to argue his defense.

The length and schedule of the trial will depend on how many witnesses – if any – are called to testify, but McConnell has indicated he will keep the Senate in session six days a week to ensure a speedy trial. (Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial in January of 1999 lasted for five weeks).

The New York Times has reported that White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow, one of Trump’s personal attorneys, are expected to lead the strategy of Trump’s defense in the Senate.

The timing of the impeachment trial will also likely come into conflict with the first primary contests of the 2020 presidential race, causing headaches for Democrats.

Democratic Senators running for president including Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Amy Klobuchar could be stuck in Washington in the crucial weeks and days before the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary.

For Trump to be convicted, two-thirds of the Senate – 67 members – must vote to convict him. The Senate consists of 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats, and two independents who caucus with Democrats, meaning Trump is highly unlikely to be removed from office.

Congress has never removed a president through the mechanism of impeachment. While two US presidents – Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton – were previously impeached by the House, both were acquitted in the Senate.

The two articles of impeachment against the president relate to his efforts to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 election by strong-arming Ukraine into delivering political dirt on one of his 2020 rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden, while Trump withheld vital military aid and a White House meeting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky desperately wanted.

Trump’s actions came to light through a whistleblower complaint that an anonymous US intelligence official filed in August. At the center of the complaint was a July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelensky in which Trump repeatedly pressured Zelensky to investigate the Bidens and look into a bogus conspiracy theory suggesting that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 US election.

The White House released a memo of the phone call that confirmed the whistleblower’s main allegation. But subsequent testimony from nonpartisan, career national-security and foreign service officers revealed that the phone call was just one data point in a months-long campaign by Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to force Ukraine to accede to his demands.

Gordon Sondland, the US’s ambassador to the European Union, testified that “everyone was in the loop” on Trump’s efforts, including the national security adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, and other top brass at the White House and across federal agencies.

Read more:

Susan Collins says she’s working with a small group of Republicans to ensure there will be witnesses at Trump’s impeachment trial

Trump reportedly told associates he killed Qassem Soleimani because he was under pressure from GOP senators before his impeachment trial

Former national security adviser John Bolton says he is ‘prepared to testify’ in Trump’s impeachment trial