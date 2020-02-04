Trump just earned his highest approval rating ever after months of impeachment scandal that will almost certainly end in his acquittal

caption Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump waves to supporters as he arrives at a campaign rally, in Prescott Valley, Arizona on October 4, 2016. source REUTERS/Mike Segar

President Donald Trump earned his highest approval ratings of his presidency amid the ongoing Senate impeachment trial, according to a newly released Gallup poll.

49% of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance, while 50% of disapprove.

While 94% of Republicans approve of Trump’s job performance – four percentage points higher than his previous record, just 7% of Democrats approve of him.

A large majority of Americans – 63% – approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, which is seeing the lowest unemployment numbers in 50 years.

The president got his boost from Republican – 94% of whom approve of him – and independent voters – 42% of whom approve, while Democratic approval sunk to just 7%. Trump’s previous high was 46% approval in the spring of last year.

Notably, a large majority of Americans – 63% – approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, which is seeing the lowest unemployment numbers in 50 years. Trump reached a tentative trade deal with China in December after nearly two years of escalating tariffs and tensions.

This comes as Trump prepares to deliver his third State of the Union address on Tuesday night and the Senate prepares for a likely acquittal in Trump’s impeachment trial.

Gallup conducted this poll of 1,033 US adults from January 16-29 and it has a 4 percentage point margin of error.

Here are some highlights from the poll: