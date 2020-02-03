Trump mistakenly congratulated ‘the great State of Kansas’ after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday night to win Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

After the game, President Donald Trump attempted to tweet his congratulations to the Chiefs for their victory.

Unfortunately for the president, he mistakenly referenced the team as being from the state of Kansas, when the Chiefs actually hail from Kansas City, Missouri.

Trump quickly deleted and corrected his tweet, but not before plenty of Twitter users captured the moment for posterity.

After the game, President Donald Trump tweeted congratulations to the team.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure,” Trump wrote. “We are proud of you and the Great State of Kansas. You are true Champions!”

As many Twitter users were quick to point out, there was one small problem with Trump’s tweet – the Kansas City Chiefs are based in Missouri, not Kansas.

Trump quickly deleted and replaced his erroneous tweet, correctly congratulating the state of Missouri in his second attempt.

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

But despite Trump’s correction, Twitter users weren’t going to let his error go so easily.

trump really did say they represented the great state of kansas lmao — raandy (@randygdub) February 3, 2020

Trump is going to sign an executive order moving the state boundaries so Kansas City ends up in Kansas and therefore making his tweet correct. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 3, 2020

Tomorrow: Trump waves around a map in Oval Office showing that Kansas City is, in fact, in Kansas. pic.twitter.com/e5jb6R7RHf — Greg Krieg (@GregJKrieg) February 3, 2020

Trump is going to release a map tomorrow with Kansas City in Kansas isn’t he? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 3, 2020

For most Americans, mistakenly placing Kansas City in the state of Kansas is a harmless, comical learning experience – Kansas is right there in the name after all!

But when the mix-up comes from the President of the United States, the error is a bit more eyebrow-raising.

