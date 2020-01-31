Trump’s lead attorney in the impeachment trial could also be a witness, according to Bolton’s book

caption White House counsel Cipollone departs at the end of the day as the Trump impeachment trial continues in Washington. source Reuters

The president’s lead attorney in the impeachment trial is also a potential witness, according to John Bolton’s unpublished book.

Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel, was reportedly at a meeting in which President Donald Trump asked Bolton to help with his effort to pressure Ukraine into helping him dig up dirt on his political rivals.

Cipollone is spearheading President Donald Trump’s defense team in the Senate impeachment trial.

This report raises ethical questions, and House impeachment managers are now demanding Cipollone disclose any firsthand evidence.

The lead attorney in President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial has firsthand knowledge of the effort to pressure Ukraine into digging up dirt on Trump’s political rivals, according to former national security adviser John Bolton’s forthcoming book.

Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel, has been leading Trump’s defense team in the impeachment trial. He could also be a potential witness, according to a report from the New York Times on Friday, which is based on Bolton’s unpublished manuscript.

The report states that Trump directly asked Bolton to help with the effort to pressure Ukraine in a meeting that took place more than two months before the president’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The phone call sparked a whistleblower complaint that spiraled into an impeachment inquiry and ultimately led Trump to become the third president in US history to be impeached.

During this meeting, Trump reportedly asked Bolton to call Zelensky to ensure he would meet with the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who has been at the center of the impeachment saga and engineered the campaign to urge Ukraine to launch investigations. Bolton did not make the call, the Times said, according to his unpublished memoir.

Cipollone was at this meeting, according to the report, which suggests he witnessed Trump in the action of ordering a top adviser to get involved in the coordinated effort to pressure Ukraine. This raises ethical questions regarding whether it was appropriate for Cipollone to serve as the lead defense for Trump in a trial pertaining to matters the White House counsel reportedly has firsthand knowledge of.

Giuliani and the acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, were also reportedly at the meeting.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Trump and Giuliani both denied that the meeting happened when questioned by the Times.

“I never instructed John Bolton to set up a meeting for Rudy Giuliani, one of the greatest corruption fighters in America and by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, to meet with President Zelensky,” Trump said. “That meeting never happened.”

Giuliani told the Times that Cipollone and Mulvaney were never involved in meetings on Ukraine, though impeachment witnesses have explicitly linked Mulvaney to the efforts to pressure Kiev. “It is absolutely, categorically untrue,” Giuliani said.

‘A material witness to the charges against President Trump’

House impeachment managers are now demanding Cipollone disclose any firsthand evidence. “You may be a material witness to the charges against President Trump, even though you are also his advocate,” they wrote in a letter to Cipollone.

The New York Times previously reported that Bolton in his forthcoming book said there was an explicit quid pro quo linking roughly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine to the investigations Trump wanted. Friday’s report added to this and came amid mounting calls from congressional Democrats for Bolton to be called as a witness in Trump’s impeachment trial.

Republicans have pushed back against witnesses and as of Friday afternoon appeared poised to block Democratic efforts to include them in the trial.

Even after the Times’ report regarding Bolton came out on Friday, yet another Republican who was considered to be on the fence about witnesses – GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski – publicly announced she planned to vote against calling any.

“Given the partisan nature of this impeachment from the very beginning and throughout, I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate,” the Alaska Republican said in a statement. “I don’t believe the continuation of this process will change anything.”

She added, “It is sad for me to admit that, as an institution, the Congress has failed.”

All 15 Senate impeachment trial in US history, including those for the only two other presidents who were impeached, have had witnesses called.

The president in the July 25 phone call with Zelensky urged his Ukrainian counterpart to launch inquiries into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, as well as a debunked conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election. The request for an inquiry into the Bidens was linked to Hunter’s work for a Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma Holdings, but there’s no evidence of wrongdoing or illegal activity on the part of either Biden.

Trump’s defense team has continued to focus on Hunter and Burisma throughout the trial, while pushing out a slew of disinformation in the process.

Schiff: ‘Yet another reason why we ought to hear from witnesses’

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager, zeroed in on the Times’ report and Cipollone as the trial resumed on Friday. In the process, Schiff reiterated prior calls for witnesses.

Here’s Adam Schiff going in on Cippolone after this morning’s new revalations from Bolton’s book in the NYT pic.twitter.com/Kdd17QTyLV — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) January 31, 2020

Schiff said, “According to the New York Times: ‘More than two months before he asked Ukraine’s president to investigate his political opponents, President Trump directed John R. Bolton, then his national security adviser, to help with his pressure campaign to extract damaging information on Democrats from Ukrainian officials, according to an unpublished manuscript by Mr. Bolton. Mr. Trump gave the instruction, Mr. Bolton wrote, during an Oval Office conversation in early May that included the acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, the president’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani and the White House counsel, Pat A. Cipollone, who is now leading the president’s impeachment defense.'”

“You will recall Mr. Cipollone suggesting that the House managers were concealing facts from this body. He said, ‘All the facts should come out.'” Schiff added. “Well, there is a new fact, which indicates that Mr. Cipollone was among those who were in the loop. Yet another reason why we ought to hear from witnesses.”