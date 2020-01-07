Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg congratulated Trump for being ‘No. 1 on Facebook,’ according to Trump

caption President Donald Trump met with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the White House last year. source Facebook/Donald Trump

President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that Mark Zuckerberg told him he was “No. 1 on Facebook” at a dinner “the other day.”

Trump dialed into the conservative pundit Rush Limbaugh’s radio show to discuss his reach on social media and the assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whom he described as “a terrorist.”

Zuckerberg and Trump have met on multiple occasions, both publicly and privately. The Facebook CEO has refused to reveal details of a dinner he had with Trump in October while he was in Washington for a congressional hearing.

It’s not clear what Trump (or Zuckerberg, apparently) meant by “No. 1 on Facebook,” but Trump doesn’t come close to having either the most likes or the most followers on the platform.

“I had dinner with Mark Zuckerberg the other day, and he said, ‘I’d like to congratulate you,’ in front of a large group of people. So I’m not – but he said, ‘I’d like to congratulate you. You’re No. 1 on Facebook,'” Trump said.

As of Tuesday morning, Trump’s verified personal Facebook page had 25.2 million likes and 26.7 million followers, while his verified presidential Facebook page had 2.9 million likes and 5.2 million followers.

caption The Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s Facebook page has millions more likes and followers than Trump’s. source Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

By comparison, the verified personal page of Facebook’s most followed person, the soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, had 122.2 million likes and 123.2 million followers.

Business Insider understands that the dinner Trump referred to took place at the White House in October when Zuckerberg was in Washington for a congressional hearing about Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency. The dinner remained a secret until November, when Facebook confirmed it to NBC News.

When the “CBS This Morning” cohost Gayle King asked Zuckerberg in December what he discussed with Trump at that dinner, Zuckerberg was remarkably vague, saying only that they “talked about a number of things that were on his mind and some of the topics that you read about in the news around our work.” He also denied that Trump lobbied him.

During his interview with Limbaugh, Trump also defended the assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“He was their real military leader. He’s a terrorist,” Trump said. “He was designated a terrorist by President Obama, and then Obama did nothing about it.”