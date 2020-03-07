Trump names GOP Rep. Mark Meadows as White House Chief of Staff

Rep. Mark Meadows, chair of the House Freedom Caucus

Rep. Mark Meadows, chair of the House Freedom Caucus
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump tweeted Friday evening that GOP Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina will become the next White House Chief of Staff.
President Donald Trump announced GOP Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina will become the next White House Chief of Staff in a tweet Friday evening.

Meadows will take over the post from acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

This story is breaking. We will update as more details become available.