After a day of lashing out at critics on Twitter, Trump is oddly quiet after AG Barr issued a rare public rebuke

Attorney General William Barr issued a rare public rebuke of President Donald Trump over Trump’s remarks disparaging the Justice Department’s handling of the Roger Stone case.

“I think it’s time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases,” Barr told ABC News, saying it made it “impossible for me to do my job.”

Trump remained uncharacteristically quiet about Barr’s criticism despite spending the morning attacking his former White House chief of staff John Kelly and the 2020 presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg.

Attorney General William Barr blasted President Donald Trump over his recent tweets regarding Roger Stone’s case, saying he would not allow himself “to be bullied or influenced by anybody.”

“I think it’s time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases,” Barr told ABC News, adding that the tweets “make it impossible for me to do my job.”

It was a rare rebuke from the Trump ally – one that typically could prompt a barrage of tweet attacks from the president.

“I’m not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody….whether it’s Congress, newspaper editorial boards, or the president," Bill Barr tells @ABC News. "I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me.” https://t.co/14rnEMD65c pic.twitter.com/QuoTgpUVHp — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 13, 2020

But Trump’s camp is suggesting he “wasn’t bothered by the comments at all.”

“He has the right, just like any American citizen, to publicly offer his opinions,” the White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement. “President Trump uses social media very effectively to fight for the American people against injustices in our country, including the fake news.

“The president has full faith and confidence in Attorney General Barr to do his job and uphold the law.”

Trump’s coolheadedness comes after he lobbed a tweetstorm of insults at his former White House chief of staff John Kelly and the 2020 presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg.

When I terminated John Kelly, which I couldn’t do fast enough, he knew full well that he was way over his head. Being Chief of Staff just wasn’t for him. He came in with a bang, went out with a whimper, but like so many X’s, he misses the action & just can’t keep his mouth shut,. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

Mini Mike is a 5’4” mass of dead energy who does not want to be on the debate stage with these professional politicians. No boxes please. He hates Crazy Bernie and will, with enough money, possibly stop him. Bernie’s people will go nuts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

Trump allies rarely speak out against the president. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina was among the more recent to do so when he slammed Trump’s abrupt decision to pull US troops out of northern Syria.

The president responded to Graham’s criticism, saying the senator should focus more on chairing the Senate Judiciary Committee than on the Middle East.

Lindsey Graham would like to stay in the Middle East for the next 1,000 years if he could, says Donald Trump of the Senator's criticism of his Turkey-Syria policy https://t.co/paLWLsGwG4 pic.twitter.com/gAsm4sWr0h — Bloomberg (@business) October 16, 2019

Earlier this week, Trump tweeted complaints about the sentencing recommendation offered by federal prosecutors in Stone’s case. Stone, a longtime Trump confidant, was found guilty on seven counts, including obstruction of justice, false statements, and witness tampering related to the special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Federal prosecutors recommended seven to nine years in prison.

After Trump’s tweet, however, high-level Department of Justice officials publicly overruled the sentencing recommendation and told reporters they would seek a lesser sentence. In response, all four of the prosecutors on Stone’s case resigned from the case.

Before Barr’s rebuke of Trump on ABC News, the president had praised the attorney general as “taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought.”

“Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted,” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s tweets, alongside Barr’s decision to intervene in the case, led former DOJ officials to worry about the president’s influence over the law-enforcement agency.