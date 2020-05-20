Trump reportedly opposes extending the $600 boost in weekly unemployment benefits as jobless levels reach record highs

caption US President Donald Trump. source Reuters

President Donald Trump reportedly opposes extending ramped-up unemployment benefits that add $600 each week to laid-off workers’ weekly checks.

The boosted unemployment payments, part of the Cares Act enacted in March, are set to expire on July 31.

But experts say the expiration of the initiative would amount to a significant pay reduction for millions of laid-off workers while unemployment soars to record levels.

President Donald Trump reportedly opposes extending the weekly $600 boost in unemployment benefits past July 31, a move that experts say would drastically cut the incomes of millions of Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Citing three officials familiar with the remarks, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that Trump expressed the opposition at a private lunch for Senate Republicans.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump favored scaling back the amount paid to laid-off workers or capping it, and The Post reported that he didn’t explicitly say whether he would sign a bill containing a provision to lengthen it.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As part of the Cares Act, the $2 trillion coronavirus spending package enacted in March, the federal government added $600 on top of state benefits to unemployment checks each week. That’s set to expire in late July, though House Democrats have proposed extending the boosted benefits until January 31.

But Republicans are concerned that the more generous weekly payments disincentivize work and make it more difficult to reopen the economy. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that about half of all US workers could earn more on unemployment than they would in their positions.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina – who said in late April that Congress would extend the payments “over our dead bodies” – said this week that people shouldn’t be earning more when they are not working.

Trump “agrees that that is hurting the economic recovery,” Graham said, according to The Post.

But experts are concerned that allowing payments to lapse this summer would stymie the recovery and significantly reduce the income of laid-off workers at a moment when unemployment is soaring.

Ernie Tedeschi, a former economist at the Treasury Department, said it would amount to a pay cut of 50% to 75% for people without jobs.

Come July 31, if the emergency UI top-up isn't extended, unemployed workers will effectively get a pay cut of 50-75% overnight. It's increasingly looking like there won't be enough labor demand to hire them all back at that point. https://t.co/bfZ7CJRMgq pic.twitter.com/XPBWo69Kah — Ernie Tedeschi (@ernietedeschi) May 19, 2020

As businesses reopen with reduced capacity and staffing, the prospect of a tight labor market where employers are scrambling to hire workers in the immediate future is unlikely.

“It’s increasingly looking like there won’t be enough labor demand to hire them all back at that point,” Tedeschi wrote on Twitter.

About 36 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past two months, sending the jobless rate soaring to 14.7% in April, the worst level since the Great Depression. Last month, the economy shed 20.5 million jobs.

Democrats have proposed a $3 trillion coronavirus spending package to pour cash into corners of the economy, including social programs, and implement another round of direct payments to mitigate the fallout.

But Republicans are pushing to gauge the effects of existing rescue programs and the reopening of states’ economies before embarking on another spending initiative.

The president’s economic advisers have struck an optimistic tone, saying the economy will rebound rather quickly – a perspective in conflict with that of many outside experts. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on Tuesday estimated that the unemployment rate would be about 8% at the end of 2021.