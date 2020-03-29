Trump extends social distancing guidelines until April 30, says the coronavirus peak likely to hit in 2 weeks

caption President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Sunday, March 29. source Screenshot/White House

President Donald Trump extended federal social distancing guidelines to April 30.

He also said the coronavirus outbreak in the US is likely to peak in two weeks.

Trump delivered his remarks during a White House press briefing.

Trump also touted a June 1 deadline as to when the country will be “well on our way to recovery.”

“By June 1, we will be well on our way to recovery. We think by June 1, a lot of great things will be happening,” he said.

