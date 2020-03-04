The sinister, glowing Saudi orb that Trump touched in a viral moment was given as a gift to the US, which then hid it out of embarrassment, new book says

caption Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, Saudi King Salman, and President Donald Trump touching the orb in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in May 2017. First Lady Melania Trump is in the background. source Saudi Press Agency

A photograph of President Donald Trump, the president of Egypt, and the Saudi king touching a sinister-looking glowing orb in 2017 went viral, with many people saying they looked like plotting supervillains.

Now, the fate of the orb has been revealed in a new book about Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, named “MBS.”

According to the book, US diplomats loved playing with the orb so much that it was gifted to them and taken to the US Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

But the orb was quickly put in storage over fears that pictures of staff touching it would leak to the media and cause embarrassment, the book said.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On May 22, 2017, President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman touched a sinister-looking glowing orb, yielding numerous memes suggesting they were evil supervillains launching a plan to end the world.

The world leaders had actually been in Riyadh, the kingdom’s capital, to inaugurate the new Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology, and putting their hands on the orb started a film about the center.

But the orb’s use did not stop that day, according to “MBS,” a new book about Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, written by New York Times reporter Ben Hubbard. Business Insider obtained a copy the book before its March 10 release.

caption The three world leaders touched the glowing orb to start a film. source Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

American diplomats had been so fascinated with the orb that Saudi authorities gifted it to the US Embassy in Riyadh, the book said.

“It sat in a hallway for a number of days, where diplomats passing by would pose for photos,” Hubbard wrote.

But it was not allowed to linger in plain sight for long.

“Someone apparently worried that the photos would make their way online and cause a scandal, so the orb was hidden away in embassy storage,” he said.

Here are some of the memes that came out of the moment:

I PHOTOSHOPPED SARUMAN INTO TRUMP'S ORB PICTURE AND IT'S NOT EVEN WEIRD pic.twitter.com/cVJFGP5NPG — Shahak Shapira (@ShahakShapira) May 22, 2017

For clarification, this is not a Satanic ritual. pic.twitter.com/CccP39fqN4 — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) May 22, 2017

trump 100% made a wish when he touched the orb pic.twitter.com/S0TlxgxtBY — mr cant spell good (@KrangTNelson) May 21, 2017