Trump claimed America is in ‘great shape’ amid coronavirus outbreak during rambling White House remarks

After signing an $8.3 billion coronavirus spending bill, President Donald Trump fielded questions from reporters and made a number of false statements.

The president’s remarks in the White House Diplomatic Reception Room were meandering and, at times, confusing, such as when he said “We closed it down, we stopped it,” in reference to travel from China, not the virus.

Despite facts to the contrary, Trump said the virus has actually boosted the American economy because “We’re getting a lot of business from people staying … People are staying here and spending their money here as opposed to going to Europe and other places.”

Once again, Trump downplayed the severity of the virus and touted his administration’s response to it: “So I think we’re in great shape. I mean, I think we’re in great shape.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump continued downplaying the increased risk the spread of the novel coronavirus poses in the US. Speaking from the White House on Friday after signing an $8.3 billion spending bill aimed at containing the virus, Trump fielded questions from reporters and made a number of false or misleading statements.