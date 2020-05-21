Trump: ‘I tested very positively in another sense so — this morning. Yeah. I tested positively toward negative, right. So, I tested perfectly this morning — meaning I tested negative.’

- President Donald Trump went on a riddle of a tangent Thursday in response to a question about how much longer he would be taking the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine.
- After he said he planned on wrapping up the treatment in two days, Trump added that he once again tested negative for the virus – but not in a remotely straightforward way.
- “I tested very positively in another sense so – this morning,” Trump said. “Yeah. I tested positively toward negative, right. So, I tested perfectly this morning – meaning I tested negative.”
A quick but understandable misinterpretation of President Donald Trump’s latest comments could have sent the markets plummeting.
Trump was conducting his usual exchange with reporters before getting on Marine One – sometimes known as “chopper talk” – when he went on a riddle of a tangent.
A reporter asked the president how much longer he would be taking hydroxychloroquine for.
Trump said it would be for two more days before going on a strange tangent about his testing.
“And I’m still here. I’m still here,” Trump said. “I tested very positively in another sense so – this morning. Yeah. I tested positively toward negative, right. So, I tested perfectly this morning.”
President Trump announces that he has tested negative again for COVID-19: “I tested very positively in another sense … I tested positively toward negative.” https://t.co/rN66vZFXas pic.twitter.com/6Chrs68Rkn
— ABC News (@ABC) May 21, 2020
A cacophony of reporter questions began to rival the volume of the helicopter behind Trump right before he clarified, “Meaning I tested negative.”
A smile came over Trump’s face as the reporters kept asking what he meant.
“But that’s a way of saying it – positively toward the negative,” he said.