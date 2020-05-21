Trump: ‘I tested very positively in another sense so — this morning. Yeah. I tested positively toward negative, right. So, I tested perfectly this morning — meaning I tested negative.’

President Donald Trump went on a riddle of a tangent Thursday in response to a question about how much longer he would be taking the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

After he said he planned on wrapping up the treatment in two days, Trump added that he once again tested negative for the virus – but not in a remotely straightforward way.

“I tested very positively in another sense so – this morning,” Trump said. “Yeah. I tested positively toward negative, right. So, I tested perfectly this morning – meaning I tested negative.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A quick but understandable misinterpretation of President Donald Trump’s latest comments could have sent the markets plummeting.

Trump was conducting his usual exchange with reporters before getting on Marine One – sometimes known as “chopper talk” – when he went on a riddle of a tangent.

A reporter asked the president how much longer he would be taking hydroxychloroquine for.

Trump said it would be for two more days before going on a strange tangent about his testing.

“And I’m still here. I’m still here,” Trump said. “I tested very positively in another sense so – this morning. Yeah. I tested positively toward negative, right. So, I tested perfectly this morning.”

President Trump announces that he has tested negative again for COVID-19: “I tested very positively in another sense … I tested positively toward negative.” https://t.co/rN66vZFXas pic.twitter.com/6Chrs68Rkn — ABC News (@ABC) May 21, 2020

A cacophony of reporter questions began to rival the volume of the helicopter behind Trump right before he clarified, “Meaning I tested negative.”

A smile came over Trump’s face as the reporters kept asking what he meant.

“But that’s a way of saying it – positively toward the negative,” he said.