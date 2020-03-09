Trump shakes hands with Florida fans as he suggests new coronavirus shouldn’t be treated any differently than the flu

President Donald Trump won’t stop shaking people’s hands despite US health officials’ recommendations to avoid the common form of greeting as a way to contain the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, Trump shook hands with supporters on the tarmac in Orlando, Florida on his way to a private fundraiser, which will likely involve even more hand-shaking.

Health experts and government officials are urging Americans to limit person-to-person contact, particularly among those 60 years of age or older.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence has started elbow-bumping people he meets, rather than shaking hands.

The president shook hands with supporters on Monday morning after disembarking from Air Force One in Orlando, Florida, where he traveled to attend a private fundraiser.

US health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are urging Americans to limit person-to-person contact, particularly among those 60 years of age or older, who are significantly more vulnerable to the covid-19 illness.

“We know that the average age of people who are needing medical care and advanced medical care is 60-plus,” U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Sunday. “And so, what we’re telling folks is that if you’re in an at-risk group, meaning you’re elderly and/or you have comorbidities – heart disease, lung disease, you’re immunosuppressed for whatever reason – that you should be taking extra precautions not to put yourself in a situation where you may be exposed.”

Vice President Mike Pence has started elbow-bumping people he meets, rather than shaking hands.

Trump, who at 73 falls in an at-risk group, told reporters last week that the experts’ advice “has not stopped me at all” from shaking hands, which he said is crucial to his job as a politician.

“I love the people of this country, and you can’t be a politician and not shake hands,” the president said. “And I’ll be shaking hands with people – and they want to say hello and hug you and kiss you – I don’t care.”

Trump, a noted germaphobe, recently said he feels “very secure” about his health and that he’s “not concerned at all” about the threat the virus poses to the White House.

But last week, an attendee at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland tested positive for the coronavirus. Matt Schlapp, CPAC’s chairman, confirmed that he had direct contact with the infected person during the conference and later greeted and shook hands with Trump.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, both of whom interacted with the infected person at CPAC, announced Monday that they were beginning a self-quarantine. Both lawmakers said they’re not exhibiting an symptoms, but Gosar emphasized that he interacted with the person “for an extended period of time, and we shook hands several times.”

The White House said Trump never had direct contact with the infected CPAC attendee.

A host of foreign leaders and governments have recommended everyone halt hand shaking as the virus spreads around the world. In Denmark, the government postponed naturalization ceremonies because the events require new citizens to shake hands with government officials.

Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, insisted last Wednesday that he was continuing to shake hands as the virus spread, but on Monday Johnson announced he’d stopped shaking hands.

Trump and many Republicans have consistently downplayed the threat posed by the global spread of the virus.

On Monday, Trump suggested in a tweet that Americans shouldn’t treat the novel coronavirus any differently than they do the seasonal flu.

“So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year,” Trump tweeted. “Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!”

President Trump shakes hands with people after arriving in Orlando, Florida. pic.twitter.com/lBFEWXnm6h — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 9, 2020