Trump is using the ‘unmitigated disaster’ of the Iowa caucus to troll Democrats and say that the only person who can claim victory is him

The delay to the announcement of the result of the Iowa caucus is being blamed by Democratic party officials on vote inconsistencies and problems with an app used to report results.

President Donald Trump seized on the chaos of the Iowa primary vote to attack Democrats, describing it as an “unmitigated disaster” and proclaiming himself the only winner in the process.

“The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is “Trump”,” tweeted the president early Tuesday.

The result of the contest is still unknown due to problems with an app designed to transmit voter data to the Iowa Democratic Party.

Late Monday, as the announcement of the results was delayed to early Tuesday, Trump claimed a “big WIN for us in Iowa tonight. Thank you!”

Iowa Democratic Party officials claim that the delay to the result was caused by “inconsistencies” in the reporting of three sets of results, but county officials said that the problems were down to an issue with an app that was being used to report results.