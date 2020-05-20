Trump tweets conspiracy theories and accuses cable-news host of murder while his lawyers argue to the Supreme Court that he is too busy being president to be investigated

By
Sonam Sheth, Business Insider US
-

  • President Donald Trump’s lawyers are arguing to the Supreme Court that he is too busy being president to be investigated or criminally prosecuted.
  • Subpoenas for Trump’s financial records pose “an obvious problem with respect to harassment and infringement upon the ability of the executive to discharge his duties 24 hours a day,” Trump’s defense attorney, Patrick Strawbridge, said last week.
  • Jay Sekulow, Trump’s other defense attorney, echoed that view, saying subpoenaing the president’s tax returns opens the door for others to “harass, distract, and interfere with the sitting president.”
  • “He has responsibilities – he is himself a branch of government,” Sekulow said.
  • In the days since, Trump has tweeted conspiracy theories about voter fraud, implied a cable-news host was guilty of murder, and accused his predecessor of masterminding a plot to overthrow his presidency.
President Donald Trump’s lawyers are currently arguing to the Supreme Court that he is too busy being president to be investigated or criminally prosecuted.

Patrick Strawbridge, one of Trump’s defense attorneys, told the court last week that Congress’ decision to subpoena “decades worth of papers” about Trump’s finances from him and his family “poses an obvious problem with respect to harassment and infringement upon the ability of the executive to discharge his duties 24 hours a day.”

“Unlike Congress, the president is never in recess, and these types of subpoenas are going to be particularly troublesome,” Strawbridge said.

Jeffrey B. Wall, the deputy solicitor general appearing on behalf of the Justice Department, echoed Strawbridge, saying the subpoenas pose a “danger of harassing, distracting, and undermining the president.”

Jay Sekulow, Trump’s other personal defense attorney, later argued to the court that the Manhattan district attorney’s office’s move to subpoena the president’s personal tax returns opens the door for other DAs to “harass, distract, and interfere with the sitting president.”

“The president is not to be treated as an ordinary citizen,” Sekulow said. “He has responsibilities. He is himself a branch of government.”

The same day his lawyers made their arguments, Trump suggested Joe Scarborough, a cohost on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” committed murder.

Here’s a sampling of what the president has tweeted in the days since his lawyers argued he was too busy being the commander in chief to respond to subpoenas for his personal records.