This Twitter employee is now at the center of Trump’s pushback against the platform because he criticized Trump in past tweets

A Twitter employee has come under fire from President Donald Trump’s allies and top advisers after old tweets surfaced Wednesday in which the employee is critical of Trump.

Twitter Head of Site Integrity Yoel Roth tweeted that Trump a “racist tangerine” and decried “ACTUAL NAZIS IN THE WHITE HOUSE” in 2016 and 2017. Trump allies widely circulated the tweets Wednesday, purportedly as evidence of Twitter’s anti-conservative bias.

Roth is now at the center of Trump’s ire over Twitter’s decision to add fact-checking labels to some of his tweets that contain false statements.

A Twitter spokesperson told Business Insider that Roth is part of the Trust and Safety team that recommends whether to label tweets that contain misinformation, but noted that the decision to act on that team’s recommendations falls to “leadership.”

President Donald Trump had a vitriolic reaction Wednesday morning to Twitter’s decision to add fact-checking labels to some of his tweets for the first time ever, accusing Twitter and other tech companies of anti-conservative bias.

Now, Trump allies and advisers have found a new target for their ire: Twitter Head of Site Integrity Yoel Roth, who has tweeted harsh criticism of Trump in the past.

Roth’s old tweets from 2016 and 2017 were resurfaced and shared widely Wednesday, including a tweet calling Trump a “racist tangerine,” a tweet decrying “ACTUAL NAZIS IN THE WHITE HOUSE,” and a tweet describing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a personality-free bag of farts.”

I’m just saying, we fly over those states that voted for a racist tangerine for a reason. — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) November 9, 2016

A Twitter spokesperson told Business Insider that Roth is part of the team overseen by VP for Trust and Safety Del Harvey that recommends whether to label tweets that contain misinformation, but noted that the decision to label tweets is ultimately made by “leadership” following recommendations from the Trust and Safety team.

Trump advisers are now presenting Roth’s tweets as evidence of alleged anti-conservative bias across Twitter and other tech companies. Donald Trump, Jr. slammed Roth on Twitter after Breitbart reported on his past tweets. On Fox News Wednesday morning, senior adviser Kellyanne Conway called Roth “horrible” and read his Twitter handle out loud on air.

“Somebody in San Francisco go wake him up and tell him he’s about to get a lot more followers,” Conway said.

The jabs at Roth are part of the Trump world’s broader backlash to Twitter’s decision to add fact-checking labels to Trump’s tweets that claimed without evidence that vote-by-mail is being used by Democrats to commit voter fraud. The tweets now include a disclaimer reading “get the facts” with a link to independent fact-checkers who debunk Trump’s claim.

This is the first time Twitter has taken action to mediate Trump’s false or misleading statements on the platform. Meanwhile, Twitter has been upbraided by Trump critics over the years who say the platform enables Trump to spread falsehoods despite its policies against misinformation.

Trump lashed out at Twitter in response to the labels early Wednesday morning, threatening to shut down or “strongly regulate” social media platforms that he claims are unfair to conservatives.