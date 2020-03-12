Trump’s coronavirus travel ban is causing chaos for people’s wedding, vacation, and honeymoon plans

Travellers wearing protective face masks line up at the Delta Air Lines ticketing desk inside Terminal 2E at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, after the U.S. banned travel from Europe, as France grapples with an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), March 12, 2020.

Travellers wearing protective face masks line up at the Delta Air Lines ticketing desk inside Terminal 2E at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy, after the U.S. banned travel from Europe, as France grapples with an outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), March 12, 2020.
  • President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a travel ban restriction from 26 European countries for non-US citizens, permanent residents, and some family members of US citizens and permanent residents for 30 days.
  • The unilateral decisions to institute travel ban surprised the EU, which later condemned the ban.
  • People are now worrying about personal trips and many are trying to rearrange vacations, weddings, and honeymoons. Here are some examples of travelers that had to rearrange their plans.
The US coronavirus travel ban is upending people’s vacations, weddings, graduations, honeymoons, and study abroad plans.

President Donald Trump announced the travel ban Wednesday, restricting travel from 26 European countries for non-US citizens, permanent residents, and some family members of US citizens and permanent residents for 30 days.

The ban exempts the UK and Ireland, but spurred confusion and disapproval from the European Union, which later condemned the restrictive measures.

But diplomats and government officials aren’t the only ones rattled by the announcement – travelers across the world are trying to figure out their travel plans, as the ban disrupts travelers’ plans for vacations, weddings, and honeymoons.

Vacations are being canceled left and right.

The Griswolds in London.
Wedding plans are being heavily impacted.

A screenshot from a private Facebook group for people getting married reveals wedding guest lists are turning into logistical nightmares.

And beyond travel restrictions, weddings where the elderly will be mingling with guests from areas impacted by the coronavirus are causing concern.

One wedding host mentioned uncertainty about whether a wedding planned for less than a month from now would still be able to include at least 50 guests flying in from the UK.

Honeymoons are being postponed or canceled.

Graduations ceremonies are being canceled and some people planning to fly in are no longer able to.

Conferences continue to be canceled, and people are scrambling to find out if they can be reimbursed.

Study abroad programs are being nixed, leading some students without a clear way home.

